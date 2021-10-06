Jamie Lee Curtis Worried About Society's 'Obsession' With Plastic Surgery Due to Its Effects

Instagram Celebrity

The actress portraying Linda Drysdale in 'Knives Out', who once tried a failed procedure, stresses in a new interview that 'once you mess with your face, you can't get it back.'

AceShowbiz - Jamie Lee Curtis has shared her honest thoughts about plastic surgery. Revealing that she once tried a failed procedure, the "Knives Out" star said that she's worried about society's "obsession" with cosmetic surgery due to its long-term effects.

The 62-year-old actress offered her two cents when sitting down with Fast Company. "I tried plastic surgery and it didn't work. It got me addicted to Vicodin. I'm 22 years sober now," she first divulged.

"The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty," the Golden Globe Awards winner elaborated further. "Once you mess with your face, you can't get it back."

During the chat, the "Halloween Kills" leading lady also reflected on the impact that social media can have on mental health. "I use social media to sell things and amplify things I care about. Period. The rest is cancer. I never read one comment," she claimed.

"It's also very dangerous. It's like giving a chainsaw to a toddler. We just don't know the longitudinal effect, mentally, spiritually and physically, on a generation of young people who are in agony because of social media, because of the comparisons to others," she added. "All of us who are old enough know that it's all a lie. It's a real danger to young people."

Jamie previously told Variety in 2019 that she decided to undergo surgery after a cameraman commented on her "puffy eyes" on set. "I naturally had puffy eyes. If you see photographs of me as a child, I look like I haven't slept," she explained. "I've just always been that person, and we were shooting a scene in a courtroom with that kind of high, nasty fluorescent light, and it came around to my coverage in the scene, and [the cameraman] said, 'I'm not shooting her today. Her eyes are too puffy.' "