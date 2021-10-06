 
 

Jamie Lee Curtis Worried About Society's 'Obsession' With Plastic Surgery Due to Its Effects

Jamie Lee Curtis Worried About Society's 'Obsession' With Plastic Surgery Due to Its Effects
Instagram
Celebrity

The actress portraying Linda Drysdale in 'Knives Out', who once tried a failed procedure, stresses in a new interview that 'once you mess with your face, you can't get it back.'

  • Oct 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jamie Lee Curtis has shared her honest thoughts about plastic surgery. Revealing that she once tried a failed procedure, the "Knives Out" star said that she's worried about society's "obsession" with cosmetic surgery due to its long-term effects.

The 62-year-old actress offered her two cents when sitting down with Fast Company. "I tried plastic surgery and it didn't work. It got me addicted to Vicodin. I'm 22 years sober now," she first divulged.

"The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty," the Golden Globe Awards winner elaborated further. "Once you mess with your face, you can't get it back."

  See also...

During the chat, the "Halloween Kills" leading lady also reflected on the impact that social media can have on mental health. "I use social media to sell things and amplify things I care about. Period. The rest is cancer. I never read one comment," she claimed.

"It's also very dangerous. It's like giving a chainsaw to a toddler. We just don't know the longitudinal effect, mentally, spiritually and physically, on a generation of young people who are in agony because of social media, because of the comparisons to others," she added. "All of us who are old enough know that it's all a lie. It's a real danger to young people."

Jamie previously told Variety in 2019 that she decided to undergo surgery after a cameraman commented on her "puffy eyes" on set. "I naturally had puffy eyes. If you see photographs of me as a child, I look like I haven't slept," she explained. "I've just always been that person, and we were shooting a scene in a courtroom with that kind of high, nasty fluorescent light, and it came around to my coverage in the scene, and [the cameraman] said, 'I'm not shooting her today. Her eyes are too puffy.' "

You can share this post!

Brian Laundrie All Smiles in Last Photos Taken Before His Disappearance

Queen Naija to Get Gun License After She's Approached by a Random Man
Related Posts
Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Nickname Her Husband Used in Moments of Great Intimacy

Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Nickname Her Husband Used in Moments of Great Intimacy

Jamie Lee Curtis Honored With Golden Lion Award at 2021 Venice Film Festival

Jamie Lee Curtis Honored With Golden Lion Award at 2021 Venice Film Festival

Jamie Lee Curtis Feels 'Pride' as She Reveals Her Child Is Transgender

Jamie Lee Curtis Feels 'Pride' as She Reveals Her Child Is Transgender

Jamie Lee Curtis 'Incredibly Honored' by Special Honor at Upcoming Venice Film Festival

Jamie Lee Curtis 'Incredibly Honored' by Special Honor at Upcoming Venice Film Festival

Most Read
Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor
Celebrity

Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Dog the Bounty Hunter Continues His Brian Laundrie Search in Swampy Water, New Sighting Is Reported

Dog the Bounty Hunter Continues His Brian Laundrie Search in Swampy Water, New Sighting Is Reported

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

'The Bachelor' Alum Jesse Palmer Feels 'Lucky' to Have Married Fiancee Emely Fardo

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

LeBron James Gets Schooled by Enes Kanter After His 'Ridiculous' Stance on COVID-19 Vaccine

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

Gordon Ramsay Praises Daughter Holly for Overcoming Trauma After Two Sexual Assaults

Deyjah Harris Wants People to Stop Bringing Up T.I. and Tiny on Her Posts: 'Just Chill'

Deyjah Harris Wants People to Stop Bringing Up T.I. and Tiny on Her Posts: 'Just Chill'

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

MMA Star Justin Thornton Dead at 38 After Knocked Out in a Fight

MMA Star Justin Thornton Dead at 38 After Knocked Out in a Fight

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover