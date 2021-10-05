 
 

Natalie Morales 'Can't Wait' to Officially Join 'The Talk' After Leaving NBC News

Natalie Morales 'Can't Wait' to Officially Join 'The Talk' After Leaving NBC News
The West coast anchor of 'Today' and 'Dateline NBC' correspondent will join current 'The Talk' hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O'Connell and Sheryl Underwood on Monday, October 11.

AceShowbiz - Natalie Morales will be the newest "The Talk" co-host. Days after announcing her exit from NBC News, the West Coast anchor of "Today" and "Dateline NBC" correspondent said she "can't wait" to join the CBS daytime talk show.

"It's an extraordinary opportunity to be joining this team at 'The Talk'," the 49-year-old said in a statement. "I love the new energy and direction and couldn't be more excited to join Sheryl, Amanda, Jerry and Akbar. I'm looking forward to many good times while talking about the days' topics, and I can't wait to get going."

About Natalie's upcoming gig, executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews stated, "We couldn't be more excited to have Natalie Morales join 'The Talk' family." They added, "We have been fans of her and her work for years. Her varied skillset and versatility are a great addition to our talented panel."

Natalie will officially co-host "The Talk" on October 11. However, she already joined current hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O'Connell and Sheryl Underwood on Monday, October 5. "I've got to say, it was the warmest welcome," she told her new colleagues during her virtual appearance.

"You guys have embraced me with such open arms and I love chatting with each of you. As you all know, I had an incredible relationship [with NBC] - almost as long as I've been married. I've been married 23 years, I was at NBC for 22 years," she added. "So I had a wonderful time there, but it's always exciting and new to start something different, and I love this new adventure that we're all going to be taking together."

"The Talk" has undergone several shakeups over the past year. Sharon Osbourne exited the show earlier this year following an on-air debate with Sheryl. Carrie Ann Inaba announced her departure in August after three seasons. Elaine Welteroth, meanwhile, left the daytime series last month after only one season.

