Gordon Ramsay Admits to Considering Sixth Child With Wife

The 'Kitchen Nightmares' star, who joked in an interview that wife Tana was four months pregnant, claims that his experiences with their 2-year-old son left them open-minded about having another.

Oct 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana are "contemplating" having a sixth child.

The TV star has revealed that he and his spouse are open to adding to their brood - which currently includes Megan, 23, twins Jack and Holly, 21, Tilly, 19, and Oscar, 2 - but he was surprised by how quickly his wife agreed to the idea before they'd even fully talked things through.

Gordon joked during an interview with the Mail on Sunday newspaper's You magazine that Tana was four months pregnant, before soon clarifying, "Tana's going to kill me. I'm joking. No, we discussed having another baby. I said it was a great idea."

The "Kitchen Nightmares" star added that his experiences with his youngest Oscar have left and his wife open-minded about having another child.

Gordon continued, "She said: 'Well, let's start planning.' So I'm like: 'Oh my god, just pause for two seconds. I'm going to be the oldest dad at school, what's going to happen on sports day?' But it's something we'd still consider, because it's been such a joy spending time with Oscar."

"Just watching his first walks on the beach at Daymer Bay. Watching his first little mouthfuls of food. It has kept us super-active and made us better parents."

Tana herself has previously told HELLO! about her willingness to add another baby into the family. "Do you know, the problem is that I so love babies but I think I'll still be saying that when I'm in my 70s," she admitted.

"I don't think there's ever a time when I'll go, 'Oh my god never, ever, ever again,' but let's just say I count my blessings and think I'm incredibly lucky. I'm just enjoying every single moment of this one."