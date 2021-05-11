 
 

'The Talk' Producers 'Desperate' to Bring Back Sharon Osbourne After Her Abrupt Exit

It is reported that Sharon's departure from the CBS daytime talk show and Carrie Ann Inaba's current leave of absence have led to its 'plummeting ratings.'

  • May 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Talk" needs Sharon Osbourne to return. More than a month since the wife of Ozzy Osbourne exited the CBS daytime talk show following her clash with co-host Sheryl Underwood, its producers were said to have been "desperate" to bring her back to improve its rating.

Reporting the news was the National Enquirer. A source further spilled to the outlet, "There is no secret 'The Talk' is melting down. The show is a disaster on life support which is why there is mass panic behind the scenes."

Although Sharon called co-hosts Sheryl, Amanda Kloots, Elaine Welteroth and Carrie Ann Inaba "disgruntled" and "b***hes" on "Real Time with Bill Maher", it did not stop the producers from inviting her back as "The Talk" co-host. The insider claimed that the producers "have had to bite their lips and do what they considered unthinkable only a few weeks before - approach shrewd Sharon to discuss coming back."

In addition to Sharon's departure, Carrie's current leave of absence allegedly has led to the show's "plummeting ratings." The insider additionally noted that Carrie, who joined the show in 2017, could apparently "see the writing on the wall, which is why she jumped ship and producers aren't helping things by being delusional about who they're trying to get on board to rescue the ratings."

Sharon's leaving was announced by CBS back on March 26. She previously had a heated argument with Sheryl after the former defended Piers Morgan over his controversial comment about Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

As for Carrie, she temporarily exited the show because she wants to focus on her health. Announcing the news on Instagram, the "Dancing with the Stars" judge said, "Hi, everyone. So I wanted to let you know personally, that I have decided to take a leave of absence from 'The Talk' to focus on my well-being. I know you guys understand, health is the most important thing."

