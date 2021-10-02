 
 

Longtime 'Today' Anchor Natalie Morales Exits NBC News to Embark on 'New Adventure'

Longtime 'Today' Anchor Natalie Morales Exits NBC News to Embark on 'New Adventure'
While the journalist has yet to reveal her next plan after leaving the network, 'Today' executive producer Tom Mazzarelli claims that 'she's been offered an opportunity she's passionate about.'

AceShowbiz - Natalie Morales is departing from NBC News. The West coast anchor of "Today" and "Dateline NBC" correspondent, who has spent more than two decades on the network, announced that she's leaving to embark on a "new adventure."

The 49-year-old declared her exit in an internal memo to NBC News colleagues of Friday, October 1. "I struggle to find the right words and there are way too many people I need to thank for a wonderful career at NBC News," she first wrote. "I think back to my early days cutting my teeth at (NBC affiliate) WVIT in Hartford, CT then taking the huge and - at the time - petrifying leap to MSNBC and alas - scoring the golden tickets to the TODAY show and 'Dateline'."

"This first half of my life has been one full of adventure, challenges, travel, way too many early wake up calls, and yes opportunities to witness history unfold and to tell inspiring and impactful stories that will always be in my mind's highlight reel," the journalist added. "Speaking of that reel: I watched my family grow up along with so many of your own children, and as my oldest son gets ready to spread his wings and head to college soon, so too do I feel the time is right, (before the second half of my life) to spread my own wings and to pursue a new adventure."

Natalie then concluded her message by stating, "It's very hard to say goodbye… and we all know in this business it's never goodbye but see you later. I'm eternally grateful for the support and deep friendships that will remain no matter where our paths lead. I have so much to be thankful for and for every one of you who helped me get here… muchísimas gracias mis amigos."

Although Natalie did not offer any details about her next plan, "Today" executive producer Tom Mazzarelli claimed that "She's been offered an opportunity she's passionate about and has decided to step away from NBC News after an incredible two-decade career here." As for Natalie, she will continue to appear as a "Dateline" correspondent until the end of this year.

