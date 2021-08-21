 
 

Carrie Ann Inaba Permanently Quits 'The Talk' After 3 Seasons

Carrie Ann Inaba Permanently Quits 'The Talk' After 3 Seasons
CBS
TV

Prior to her departure, the 53-year-old 'Dancing with the Stars' judge shared in March that she took time off the morning talk show due to health issues.

  • Aug 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Carrie Ann Inaba is bidding farewell to "The Talk". The show's co-host, who has been taking hiatus due to health problems, announced on Friday, August 20 that she would permanently leave the morning talk show after three seasons.

"I enjoyed my time at 'The Talk' as co-host and moderator and I am grateful for the opportunity I had to grow with the entire Talk family as well as truly connect with viewers on such a personal level," Inaba shared in a statement. "I will miss 'The Talk', but I am excited for the next chapter both for myself and for the show."

The "Dancing with the Stars" judge also addressed her exit in a series of Instagram videos later that day. "Live in gratitude for all that is, was and will be, and with that thought, I want to announce that today, 'The Talk', CBS and I have mutually agreed to part ways," the 53-year-old said. "I just want to say that I'm filled with gratitude for the experience and for this chapter of my life that has been 'The Talk'. I have made lifelong friendships, I've had incredible experiences and I've had wonderful discussions that helped me evolve as a human being." Inaba also thanked not only her co-hosts but also those people behind the scenes whom she's "loved so deeply."

In the caption, meanwhile, Inaba wrote, "I am filled with immense gratitude for my journey on @thetalkcbs. It has been a wonderful experience and an honor to have been the moderator at The Talk, following in the footsteps of two women I very much respect. @juliechenmoonves and @thesaragilbert."

  See also...

"Dreams do come true, if you work hard for them. I have made beautiful and lifelong friendships, I've had so many unforgettable experiences, (be prepared for a few memories shared in the next few days), and I've learned so much from all the heartfelt and authentic discussions we've shared with you. My heart is full and content," she continued. "I'm truly grateful for all that was, all that is (life is in perfection), and all that will be. To all my friends and family at @thetalkcbs I wish you a great Season ahead! And, I also very much look forward to my own future as well. Life is good. And endings can be as beautiful as beginnings."

Concluding her daily essential clip, the TV personality built anticipation for upcoming new season of "Dancing with the Stars". "For now, let's get the sequins shined up for @dancingabc Season 30! #dailyessential #thetalk #gratitude," she teased.

Prior to her departure, Inaba shared that she took time off "The Talk" due to health issues. "Not sure exactly what's been happening, but my arms started to go numb, and I was having sharp shooting pains as well, as well as the normal pain that I have every day which is pretty much getting unbearable," she said in March while lying in bed. "So, I've taken a few days off The Talk."

You can share this post!

'Birds of Prey' Spin-Off Centering on Black Canary Is in the Works

Demi Lovato 'Happy' to Release 'Melon Cake' Music Video on Their 29th Birthday

Related Posts
Elaine Welteroth Claims Sharon Osbourne's 'The Talk' Scandal Was 'Set Up' in Leaked Audio

Elaine Welteroth Claims Sharon Osbourne's 'The Talk' Scandal Was 'Set Up' in Leaked Audio

Jerry O'Connell Thrilled as He's Officially Tapped to Replace Sharon Osbourne on 'The Talk'

Jerry O'Connell Thrilled as He's Officially Tapped to Replace Sharon Osbourne on 'The Talk'

Jerry O'Connell Close to Replacing Sharon Osbourne on 'The Talk'

Jerry O'Connell Close to Replacing Sharon Osbourne on 'The Talk'

Big Cockroach Crawls Behind Sheryl Underwood on 'The Talk', Fans Freak Out

Big Cockroach Crawls Behind Sheryl Underwood on 'The Talk', Fans Freak Out

Most Read
'AGT' Results Recap: Find Out the 7 Acts Moving to the Semi-Finals
TV

'AGT' Results Recap: Find Out the 7 Acts Moving to the Semi-Finals

Nicole Kidman Exposes Keith Urban for Having Hots for Her 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Character

Nicole Kidman Exposes Keith Urban for Having Hots for Her 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Character

'The Real Housewives of Dallas' Won't Return for Season 6

'The Real Housewives of Dallas' Won't Return for Season 6

'America's Got Talent' Recap: More Acts Hit the Stage in Second Quarterfinals Night

'America's Got Talent' Recap: More Acts Hit the Stage in Second Quarterfinals Night

Noah Cyrus Reduced to Tears After Landing Role in 'American Horror Story' Spin-Off

Noah Cyrus Reduced to Tears After Landing Role in 'American Horror Story' Spin-Off

Eminem to Get Digital De-Aging Treatment for Teen Role in 50 Cent's 'Black Mafia Family'

Eminem to Get Digital De-Aging Treatment for Teen Role in 50 Cent's 'Black Mafia Family'

'RHOBH': Cast Members Corners Erika Jayne Over Embezzlement Allegations

'RHOBH': Cast Members Corners Erika Jayne Over Embezzlement Allegations

Fans Are Not Convinced That 'Sister Wives' Isn't Fake Despite Jenelle Brown's Clarification

Fans Are Not Convinced That 'Sister Wives' Isn't Fake Despite Jenelle Brown's Clarification

Toye Sivan Fires Back After Comedians Call His Look 'Wussy' and 'Weak' on Aussie Show

Toye Sivan Fires Back After Comedians Call His Look 'Wussy' and 'Weak' on Aussie Show

Mike Richards Steps Down as 'Jeopardy!' Host Amid Backlash Over Past Offensive Comments

Mike Richards Steps Down as 'Jeopardy!' Host Amid Backlash Over Past Offensive Comments

'The Boys' Spin-Off Described as 'Part College Show, Part Hunger Games'

'The Boys' Spin-Off Described as 'Part College Show, Part Hunger Games'

Carrie Ann Inaba Permanently Quits 'The Talk' After 3 Seasons

Carrie Ann Inaba Permanently Quits 'The Talk' After 3 Seasons