Carrie Ann Inaba Permanently Quits 'The Talk' After 3 Seasons

CBS TV

Prior to her departure, the 53-year-old 'Dancing with the Stars' judge shared in March that she took time off the morning talk show due to health issues.

Aug 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Carrie Ann Inaba is bidding farewell to "The Talk". The show's co-host, who has been taking hiatus due to health problems, announced on Friday, August 20 that she would permanently leave the morning talk show after three seasons.

"I enjoyed my time at 'The Talk' as co-host and moderator and I am grateful for the opportunity I had to grow with the entire Talk family as well as truly connect with viewers on such a personal level," Inaba shared in a statement. "I will miss 'The Talk', but I am excited for the next chapter both for myself and for the show."

The "Dancing with the Stars" judge also addressed her exit in a series of Instagram videos later that day. "Live in gratitude for all that is, was and will be, and with that thought, I want to announce that today, 'The Talk', CBS and I have mutually agreed to part ways," the 53-year-old said. "I just want to say that I'm filled with gratitude for the experience and for this chapter of my life that has been 'The Talk'. I have made lifelong friendships, I've had incredible experiences and I've had wonderful discussions that helped me evolve as a human being." Inaba also thanked not only her co-hosts but also those people behind the scenes whom she's "loved so deeply."

In the caption, meanwhile, Inaba wrote, "I am filled with immense gratitude for my journey on @thetalkcbs. It has been a wonderful experience and an honor to have been the moderator at The Talk, following in the footsteps of two women I very much respect. @juliechenmoonves and @thesaragilbert."

"Dreams do come true, if you work hard for them. I have made beautiful and lifelong friendships, I've had so many unforgettable experiences, (be prepared for a few memories shared in the next few days), and I've learned so much from all the heartfelt and authentic discussions we've shared with you. My heart is full and content," she continued. "I'm truly grateful for all that was, all that is (life is in perfection), and all that will be. To all my friends and family at @thetalkcbs I wish you a great Season ahead! And, I also very much look forward to my own future as well. Life is good. And endings can be as beautiful as beginnings."

Concluding her daily essential clip, the TV personality built anticipation for upcoming new season of "Dancing with the Stars". "For now, let's get the sequins shined up for @dancingabc Season 30! #dailyessential #thetalk #gratitude," she teased.

Prior to her departure, Inaba shared that she took time off "The Talk" due to health issues. "Not sure exactly what's been happening, but my arms started to go numb, and I was having sharp shooting pains as well, as well as the normal pain that I have every day which is pretty much getting unbearable," she said in March while lying in bed. "So, I've taken a few days off The Talk."