Anthony Ramos Has to Quickly Learn How to Drive for 'Transformers'

The 'In the Heights' star, who claimed that he never felt the need to own a driving license, reveals that he had a two-week window before filming 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' to do so.

Oct 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Hamilton" and "In the Heights" star Anthony Ramos had a two-week window to learn how to drive before shooting "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts".

The actor didn't even own a driving license before he was cast in the upcoming movie, and he quickly had to learn the ropes before the cameras started rolling.

"My director is like, 'The car, we need you to drive it,' " Ramos explained. "I had, like, a two-week window to try and book a road test and pass."

Ramos told the "Spout" podcast that growing up in New York City, he had never bothered with learning how to drive. "I never need it [license]. Then later on, Uber came," he reasoned. "I was like, 'Whoa, what is this? You can get a phone and call a stranger, come and roll up to your crib.' "

Ramos stars in the upcoming "Transformers" movie, alongside old pal Dominique Fishback.

"We've been friends for, like, six years," he says, "and she's from Brooklyn, and I'm from Brooklyn. It's like a thing where you're from New York and you're doing movies or TV or whatever, film, theatre - you find each other, you know?"

Back in May, Ramos talked about landing a role in the next "Transformers". He said as quoted by Collider, "It's funny, I kept saying to my agents, I said, 'Yo, I want to be the first Latino superhero.' I kept saying this to them. I kept telling them, I kept telling them, like, 'Yo, I want to be the first Puerto Rican superhero.' And for years I've been saying it. And it's just a blessing that now I get to be in a film where I'll be able to do that."