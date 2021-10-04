 
 

Billie Eilish Slams Texas Abortion Law at Austin City Limits 2021: 'My Body, My F***ing Choice'

The Grammy winner is referring to Senate Bill 8, a law that Texas enacted in September and prohibits abortions after around six weeks, when cardiac activity is detected.

  • Oct 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish made a statement during his set at Austin City Limits 2021 on Saturday night, October 2. The "Happier Than Ever" singer took aim at Texas' new restrictive abortion laws, adding that she almost canceled her appearance at the iconic music event because of it.

During her performance, the Grammy-winning singer showed a middle finger and said at the ACL Fest stage at Zilker Park, "When they made that s**t a law, I almost didn't want to do the show." The "Bad Guy" singer continued, "Because I wanted to punish this f**king place for allowing that to happen here."

"But then I remembered that it's you guys that are the f**king victims, and you deserve everything in the world. And we need to tell them to shut the f**k up," she told the crowd. "My body, my f**king choice!"

Billie was referring to Senate Bill 8, a law that Texas enacted in September. It prohibits abortions after around six weeks, when cardiac activity is detected. Many, however, are against the bill because at that time, many women are not even aware they are pregnant.

The law also does not make exceptions for rape or incest and very few for health reasons. In addition, it also allows private citizens to sue abortion providers who violate the law and anyone who aids a woman in obtaining an abortion, for $10,000 or more.

Following the performance, Billie seemed to show her satisfactory. "last night was f**king crazy. one of my favorites," so she wrote on Instagram alongside a few snaps from her set on Sunday.

Besides Billie, other stars including Barbra Streisand, Pink and St. Vincent criticized the new law. "Have we gone backwards in time? Isn't it interesting how putting on a mask is 'violating their body' but abortion rights is not?" Barbra said at the time.

