Blake Shelton Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute for His 'Better Half' Gwen Stefani
Celebrating his wife's 52nd birthday, 'The Voice' coach posts a black-and-white photo of their wedding day and gushes over the No Doubt frontwoman by calling her, 'my better half.'

  • Oct 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Blake Shelton is celebrating Gwen Stefani's 52nd birthday. To mark the special occasion, "The Voice" coach posted a heartfelt birthday tribute for the No Doubt frontwoman, whom he called his "better half."

On Sunday, October 3, the 45-year-old crooner showered Gwen with lots of love. Turning to his Instagram page, the "Honey Bee" singer gushed over his wife to celebrate her birthday. "Happy birthday to my better half," he wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of their wedding day. He then exclaimed his love as saying, "My WIFE!!!! I love you."

Blake and Gwen tied the knot in a very intimate wedding ceremony that took place in July, at Blake's ranch in Oklahoma. At the time, the "God's Country" crooner also built a special chapel specifically for their wedding.

"It was absolutely a picture-perfect intimate wedding with family. Everyone at the wedding was so thrilled to see Gwen and Blake finally get married," a source said of the nuptials. "They have been talking about a wedding for so long and wanted nothing more than to officially call themselves a family. It was a fairy-tale experience even for the guests."

Speaking to Jade Iovine in the July 19 episode of the "Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine" podcast, Gwen herself revealed that she felt "total honeymoon vibes." Of her wedding, which was officiated by longtime friend and "The Voice" host Carson Daly, the "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker stated that it was her "greatest moment." She said, "It was literally the greatest moment… one of the greatest moments of my life, obviously."

"It was beyond what I thought it was gonna be," Gwen added. Gushing over her big day, she went on to add, "I just feel so lucky. One of those things you think about a lot in your life is you don't know the future and you don't know what's gonna happen, but I feel like my spiritual journey has really guided me towards this place and this place of peace." She then elaborated, "Now I need to figure out how to do the rest of my life," and laughed.

