 
 

Jennifer Lawrence Puts Bare Baby Bump on Display During Outing in New York City

WENN/Apega
Celebrity

The 'Hunger Games' actress takes the afternoon stroll just one day after she attended the Women's March in New York with actress and comedienne Amy Schumer.

  • Oct 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lawrence is getting closer to becoming a mother. "The Hunger Games" actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, bared her growing baby bump during an out and about in New York City.

On Sunday, October 3, the 31-year-old Oscar winner was photographed taking an afternoon stroll in a black sports bra, matching leggings and flat sandals. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses and a black handbag.

In some pictures surfacing online, the "Silver Linings Playbook" star could be seen listening to music through earphones. She also held a bottle of alkaline sparkling water during the outing.

Just one day earlier, Jennifer joined her pal Amy Schumer in attending the Women's March in New York. The two stars took part in the rally for abortion justice outside the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sharing a picture from the Saturday protest was Amy. In the snap, Amy could be seen holding a poster that read, "Abortion is Essential." Jennifer, on the other hand, carried a handwritten sign which read, "Women can't be free if they don't control their bodies."

For the march, Jennifer opted to go with a checkered dress that she covered with a denim jacket, a pair of sunglasses and black shoes. Amy, in the meantime, kept it casual in a navy top, matching pants and a blue hat.

In the accompaniment of the post, the "I Feel Pretty" actress referenced her recent surgery to have both her appendix and uterus removed due to extensive endometriosis. She penned, "I don't have a uterus and she is pregnant but we out here @womensmarch @plannedparenthood #rallyforabortionjustice."

As for Jennifer, who tied the knot with Cooke in October 2019, she confirmed her first pregnancy via her representative in September. However, other details like how far along she is with her pregnancy and when the due date is, have yet to be unveiled.

