 
 

Zoe Kravitz Reflects on Karl Glusman Divorce on New Music: Breakups Are Sad but Beautiful

Zoe Kravitz Reflects on Karl Glusman Divorce on New Music: Breakups Are Sad but Beautiful
WENN/FayesVision
Music

The daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet claims she is in a 'complex' situation because she's still 'heartbroken' over her split from Karl but she's excited 'for what's ahead of [her].'

  • Oct 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Zoe Kravitz has been using music to reflect on her divorce from Karl Glusman. Revealing that she's been working on a new solo album, the Christina depicter in "Divergent" claimed that it's about the ups and downs of her love life.

When speaking to Another magazine, the 32-year-old actress divulged that she's been "recording a solo album" with singer/producer Jack Antonoff. Of the album, she explained, "I wrote it over a long stretch of time, subconsciously just capturing this range of emotions, which has been interesting to look back on and see what I was writing about them, then and now and in between."

"It's personal. It's about love and loss. I got married. I got divorced. Separations, break-ups are sad but are beautiful things too. It's about the bittersweetness, that beginning and that end," the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet added. "It's so complex, that space, when you're in between heartbroken and mourning the loss of something and excited for what's ahead of you."

  See also...

Zoe and Karl tied the knot in June 2019. The pair, however, called it quits after 18 months of marriage with the "Mad Max: Fury Road" star filing divorce papers in December 2020. They finalized their divorce in August this year.

Since their split, Zoe sparked romance rumors with Channing Tatum, who stars in her upcoming directorial debut, "Pussy Island". The alleged couple has been spotted spending time together on several occasions, including an afterparty of the 2021 Met Gala.

Channing even shared a picture of him and his rumored girlfriend from the event as they were accompanied by Alicia Keys and Moses Somey. Alongside the photo, which he shared on Instagram Story, the actor gushed, "This night! No body wanted to trifle with us on the dance floor music and vibe was next level. Thank you @aliciakeys."

You can share this post!

Anne-Marie Uses 'Dangerous' Weight Gain Pills Amid Serious Eating Disorder Battle

Katherine Heigl Suggests Fans Be Organ Donors When Honoring Late Brother on His Death Anniversary
Related Posts
Zoe Kravitz Defends Her 'Practically Naked' Met Gala Look

Zoe Kravitz Defends Her 'Practically Naked' Met Gala Look

Zoe Kravitz's Divorce From Karl Glusman Has Been Finalized

Zoe Kravitz's Divorce From Karl Glusman Has Been Finalized

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum Fuel Dating Rumors as They're Spotted Grocery Shopping Together

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum Fuel Dating Rumors as They're Spotted Grocery Shopping Together

Zoe Kravitz Tells Gossip Websites to Evolve Over Headlines on Her Appearance

Zoe Kravitz Tells Gossip Websites to Evolve Over Headlines on Her Appearance

Most Read
Donald Trump Loses Attempt to Dismiss Eddy Grant's Lawsuit
Music

Donald Trump Loses Attempt to Dismiss Eddy Grant's Lawsuit

Jesy Nelson Burst Into Tears in First Interview Since Leaving Little Mix

Jesy Nelson Burst Into Tears in First Interview Since Leaving Little Mix

J Balvin Accuses Latin Grammys of Disrespect for Lack of Reggaeton Nominees

J Balvin Accuses Latin Grammys of Disrespect for Lack of Reggaeton Nominees

Ashanti Feels Blessed as She's Re-Recording Debut Album After Reclaiming Masters

Ashanti Feels Blessed as She's Re-Recording Debut Album After Reclaiming Masters

Zac Brown Band Cancels Shows After Lead Singer Tests Positive for COVID-19

Zac Brown Band Cancels Shows After Lead Singer Tests Positive for COVID-19

Camilo Dominates 2021 Latin Grammy Nominees With 10 Nods

Camilo Dominates 2021 Latin Grammy Nominees With 10 Nods

Kanye West Replaces Chris Brown's Vocals With His Own Voice on 'New Again'

Kanye West Replaces Chris Brown's Vocals With His Own Voice on 'New Again'

Watch Coldplay and BTS Singing 'My Universe' From 'Three Different Planets' in Its Visuals

Watch Coldplay and BTS Singing 'My Universe' From 'Three Different Planets' in Its Visuals

Lil Peep's Record Label Accused of Refusing to Pay Royalties

Lil Peep's Record Label Accused of Refusing to Pay Royalties

Dolly Parton Feels 'Honored and Flattered' After Lil Nas X Covers Her Song 'Jolene'

Dolly Parton Feels 'Honored and Flattered' After Lil Nas X Covers Her Song 'Jolene'

Mick Jagger Afraid His 'Overly Sexual' Dance Moves Upset Mom and Dad

Mick Jagger Afraid His 'Overly Sexual' Dance Moves Upset Mom and Dad

Officials Issue Warning as 27 People Test Positive for COVID-19 After Luke Bryan's Concert

Officials Issue Warning as 27 People Test Positive for COVID-19 After Luke Bryan's Concert

Bastille Turn Down Interviews and TV Gigs Due to Frontman's Body Dysmorphia

Bastille Turn Down Interviews and TV Gigs Due to Frontman's Body Dysmorphia