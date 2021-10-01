Zoe Kravitz Reflects on Karl Glusman Divorce on New Music: Breakups Are Sad but Beautiful

WENN/FayesVision Music

The daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet claims she is in a 'complex' situation because she's still 'heartbroken' over her split from Karl but she's excited 'for what's ahead of [her].'

AceShowbiz - Zoe Kravitz has been using music to reflect on her divorce from Karl Glusman. Revealing that she's been working on a new solo album, the Christina depicter in "Divergent" claimed that it's about the ups and downs of her love life.

When speaking to Another magazine, the 32-year-old actress divulged that she's been "recording a solo album" with singer/producer Jack Antonoff. Of the album, she explained, "I wrote it over a long stretch of time, subconsciously just capturing this range of emotions, which has been interesting to look back on and see what I was writing about them, then and now and in between."

"It's personal. It's about love and loss. I got married. I got divorced. Separations, break-ups are sad but are beautiful things too. It's about the bittersweetness, that beginning and that end," the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet added. "It's so complex, that space, when you're in between heartbroken and mourning the loss of something and excited for what's ahead of you."

Zoe and Karl tied the knot in June 2019. The pair, however, called it quits after 18 months of marriage with the "Mad Max: Fury Road" star filing divorce papers in December 2020. They finalized their divorce in August this year.

Since their split, Zoe sparked romance rumors with Channing Tatum, who stars in her upcoming directorial debut, "Pussy Island". The alleged couple has been spotted spending time together on several occasions, including an afterparty of the 2021 Met Gala.

Channing even shared a picture of him and his rumored girlfriend from the event as they were accompanied by Alicia Keys and Moses Somey. Alongside the photo, which he shared on Instagram Story, the actor gushed, "This night! No body wanted to trifle with us on the dance floor music and vibe was next level. Thank you @aliciakeys."