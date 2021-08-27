 
 

Zoe Kravitz's Divorce From Karl Glusman Has Been Finalized

The divorce proceedings between the new Catwoman depicter and her husband of less than two years have been finalized, only months after her filing late last year.

  • Aug 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Zoe Kravitz's divorce from Karl Glusman has been finalised.

The "Mad Max: Fury Road" star filed divorce papers just two days before Christmas - on 23 December (20) - after 18 months of marriage.

And, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, a judgement on their divorce was filed with a court in New York on Monday (23Aug21), and entered into the records on Tuesday.

Zoe began dating fellow actor Glusman in late 2016, and they tied the knot in June, 2019 in a star-studded wedding staged at the Paris, France residence of the bride's father, rock star Lenny Kravitz.

Since her marriage split, Zoe has been romantically linked to Channing Tatum after the pair were pictured looking cosy earlier this month, but the screen star has yet to comment on the rumours.

The actress, who will soon appear in "The Batman" as Catwoman, previously admitted lockdown affected her marriage. "It was rocky for us (in the beginning) only because I was so freaked out," she said last year.

"When this whole thing started, I was like, 'Is the world ending? Is this it?' and I would just break down and cry, and then I would say we have to disinfect everything, and then I would order a pizza and then I would cry because I ate the pizza but... I was like, 'I didn't disinfect the box properly.' "

But she praised then-husband for being so understanding, "I was such a maniac, and one of the reasons he (Karl) is so great is he put up with my psychotic behaviour really beautifully, really sweetly!"

