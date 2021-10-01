 
 

Cardi B Debunks Tummy Tuck Speculation After 'Crazy A**' Childbirth

Cardi B Debunks Tummy Tuck Speculation After 'Crazy A**' Childbirth
When shutting down rumors that she has had any work done after welcoming her son three weeks ago, the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker says that she 'cannot do surgery' post-giving birth.

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has spoken out after being accused of getting liposuction and tummy tuck following her son's arrival. The "WAP" hitmaker didn't waste her time to set the record straight on her social media platform.

"Right now, I got some amazing hips due to my gorgeous son, because he was sitting so low. You know when your baby is low, your hips spread," the 28-year-old mom said in a video shared on her Instagram Story on Thursday, September 30. "But everybody's just like, 'Cardi, you so snatched. What do you do? You did lipo? You had a tummy tuck?' "

Putting the rumors to rest, Cardi pointed out, "You cannot do surgery after you give birth, especially me. I lost so much blood, guys." She went on to say, "One day, I'm gonna talk to you guys about my crazy a** delivery. But anyways, yes, I look snatched. Especially when I take these paparazzi pics."

In the clip, Cardi turned to the side to show her body from a different angle. Explaining she wanted to be "real" with her followers, the "Bodak Yellow" raptress added, "My skin is still loose and I still got a little pouchy pouch right here but f**k it."

Cardi also shared that she has "back fat." She then said, "My face is still so fat and my neck, but f**k it." To all the new moms, she encouraged them to "take [their] f**king time." She added, "It's really hard dealing with kids, especially when you do two kids after you give birth. It's really hard dealing with kids, especially when you [have] two kids, chiiiild."

Cardi gave birth to her baby No. 2 on September 4. At the time, she shared the exciting news on her Instagram page by posting a family hospital bed shot of the newborn with mum and dad, Offset. "9/4/21," she captioned the shot without revealing the baby's name.

"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," a statement from the new parents read. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

