 
 

Anne-Marie Uses 'Dangerous' Weight Gain Pills Amid Serious Eating Disorder Battle

Anne-Marie Uses 'Dangerous' Weight Gain Pills Amid Serious Eating Disorder Battle
Instagram
Celebrity

In her book 'You Deserve Better', the 'Don't Leave Me Alone' hitmaker reveals that she had a fear of vomiting when she was younger and would only eat cheese sandwiches and crisps.

  • Oct 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Anne-Marie is opening up about her serious battle with an eating disorder. In her book titled "You Deserve Better", the "2002" hitmaker revealed that she used "dangerous" weight gain pills after she "stopped eating properly."

After drastically losing her weight when she was 22 years old, the "Ciao Adios" songstress admitted that she bought pills online to put on weight as she went on tour with drum and bass band Rudimental. "I stopped eating properly. I got really skinny -- unhealthily so," she wrote. "I'd been obsessed with being thin but I started to notice the girls they found attractive were curvy."

"Of course, me being me, I took that on board 110 percent and totally changed my approach overnight. I started buying pills off the internet that made me put on weight," Anne-Marie continued. She went on to note that her past actions were "ridiculous and dangerous." She added, "But I still wasn't happy because I was still trying to be something that I wasn't."

Elsewhere in her book, Anne-Marrie also talked about hitting rock bottom. She divulged that following the release of her debut album "Speak Your Mind" in 2018, she went to see a cognitive behavioral therapist.

  See also...

"I was so sad I couldn't cry. I went to a CBT therapist for the first time. She told me I was on the verge of a full-on breakdown and that I was severely depressed," she penned. "I stopped working for a bit, I pulled recording sessions and stayed at home."

Anne-Marie, who recently released her second album "Therapy", appeared on "Sunday Brunch" to talk about how a combination of therapy and music helped her through the COVID-19 pandemic. She said, "Beyond music being a therapy for a lot of people and helping people through situations and all that."

"I went through a really bad place during lockdown and just had to speak to someone. There was just no other option. I decided to speak to a therapist," Anne-Marie added. The "Birthday" singer also said, "I actually tried out a therapist about three years ago, or two years ago, and I didn't really feel a connection. So, I think the second time around when I felt really low I was like, 'Well, I have tried it before.' "

You can share this post!

Bow Wow Believes Diddy and Joie Chavis' Relationship Is Not Serious

Zoe Kravitz Reflects on Karl Glusman Divorce on New Music: Breakups Are Sad but Beautiful
Related Posts
Anne-Marie Blames Paranoia of Being Hated for Her Seeking Therapy During COVID Pandemic

Anne-Marie Blames Paranoia of Being Hated for Her Seeking Therapy During COVID Pandemic

Anne-Marie Credits Little Mix for Making Her New Single '10 Times Better'

Anne-Marie Credits Little Mix for Making Her New Single '10 Times Better'

Anne-Marie 'Really Excited' Over Upcoming Collaboration With Little Mix

Anne-Marie 'Really Excited' Over Upcoming Collaboration With Little Mix

Anne-Marie Says No to Botox Due to 'Extreme' Facial Expressions

Anne-Marie Says No to Botox Due to 'Extreme' Facial Expressions

Most Read
Katie Couric Calls Prince Harry Stank of Cigarettes And Alcohol in New Book, Roasts Martha Stewart
Celebrity

Katie Couric Calls Prince Harry Stank of Cigarettes And Alcohol in New Book, Roasts Martha Stewart

Twitter Calls to Cancel Jada Pinkett Smith as She Allegedly Slept With Underage Chris Kelly

Twitter Calls to Cancel Jada Pinkett Smith as She Allegedly Slept With Underage Chris Kelly

Mama June Photographed With Her Rumored New Boyfriend Jordan McCollum

Mama June Photographed With Her Rumored New Boyfriend Jordan McCollum

Rick Ross to Pay Baby Mama $11,000 in Monthly Child Support

Rick Ross to Pay Baby Mama $11,000 in Monthly Child Support

Tyrese Gibson Posts Naked Video of GF Zelie Timothy in Apparent Breakup Announcement

Tyrese Gibson Posts Naked Video of GF Zelie Timothy in Apparent Breakup Announcement

Jamie Foxx Caught Holding Hands With Mystery Woman During Night Out

Jamie Foxx Caught Holding Hands With Mystery Woman During Night Out

Singer Barry Ryan Dies at 72

Singer Barry Ryan Dies at 72

Ne-Yo Says He's Happy for Ex Monyetta Shaw's Engagement to Her Boyfriend

Ne-Yo Says He's Happy for Ex Monyetta Shaw's Engagement to Her Boyfriend

Freddie Highmore Confirms Marriage as He Shows Wedding Ring

Freddie Highmore Confirms Marriage as He Shows Wedding Ring

Camila Cabello Left 'So Angry and Sad' by Shawn Mendes During Early Relationship

Camila Cabello Left 'So Angry and Sad' by Shawn Mendes During Early Relationship

Lucky Blue Smith and Wife Nara Pellman Expecting Baby No. 2

Lucky Blue Smith and Wife Nara Pellman Expecting Baby No. 2

Britney Spears Sparks Pregnancy Rumors as She and Fiance Sam Asghari Introduce Their 'Baby'

Britney Spears Sparks Pregnancy Rumors as She and Fiance Sam Asghari Introduce Their 'Baby'

R. Kelly's Ex-Wife Breaks Silence on His Guilty Verdict: 'My Heart Is in Two Places'

R. Kelly's Ex-Wife Breaks Silence on His Guilty Verdict: 'My Heart Is in Two Places'