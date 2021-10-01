Anne-Marie Uses 'Dangerous' Weight Gain Pills Amid Serious Eating Disorder Battle

Instagram Celebrity

In her book 'You Deserve Better', the 'Don't Leave Me Alone' hitmaker reveals that she had a fear of vomiting when she was younger and would only eat cheese sandwiches and crisps.

AceShowbiz - Anne-Marie is opening up about her serious battle with an eating disorder. In her book titled "You Deserve Better", the "2002" hitmaker revealed that she used "dangerous" weight gain pills after she "stopped eating properly."

After drastically losing her weight when she was 22 years old, the "Ciao Adios" songstress admitted that she bought pills online to put on weight as she went on tour with drum and bass band Rudimental. "I stopped eating properly. I got really skinny -- unhealthily so," she wrote. "I'd been obsessed with being thin but I started to notice the girls they found attractive were curvy."

"Of course, me being me, I took that on board 110 percent and totally changed my approach overnight. I started buying pills off the internet that made me put on weight," Anne-Marie continued. She went on to note that her past actions were "ridiculous and dangerous." She added, "But I still wasn't happy because I was still trying to be something that I wasn't."

Elsewhere in her book, Anne-Marrie also talked about hitting rock bottom. She divulged that following the release of her debut album "Speak Your Mind" in 2018, she went to see a cognitive behavioral therapist.

"I was so sad I couldn't cry. I went to a CBT therapist for the first time. She told me I was on the verge of a full-on breakdown and that I was severely depressed," she penned. "I stopped working for a bit, I pulled recording sessions and stayed at home."

Anne-Marie, who recently released her second album "Therapy", appeared on "Sunday Brunch" to talk about how a combination of therapy and music helped her through the COVID-19 pandemic. She said, "Beyond music being a therapy for a lot of people and helping people through situations and all that."

"I went through a really bad place during lockdown and just had to speak to someone. There was just no other option. I decided to speak to a therapist," Anne-Marie added. The "Birthday" singer also said, "I actually tried out a therapist about three years ago, or two years ago, and I didn't really feel a connection. So, I think the second time around when I felt really low I was like, 'Well, I have tried it before.' "