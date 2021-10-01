 
 

Bow Wow Believes Diddy and Joie Chavis' Relationship Is Not Serious

After confirming the 'Satisfy You' hitmaker's relationship with his ex, the 'Shortie Like Mine' spitter says that there will be no 'wedding bells and chapels' as he knows how his pal moves when it comes to ladies.

AceShowbiz - Bow Wow has opened up more about his thoughts on Sean "P. Diddy" Combs and Joie Chavis' romance. In a new interview, the "Shortie Like Mine" rapper insisted that there will be "no wedding bells" for the couple.

When asked about how he felt about his baby mama dating Diddy, the 34-year-old rapper responded, "It ain't going to get that far." He went on reasoning, "Only because when you know somebody since 13 years old… As far as like you've been around them, we've kicked it, we've partied with girls and we've had pool parties."

"So we know how we move when it comes to the ladies," Bow, whose real name is Shad Gregory Moss, continued. The rapper, who also starred in "Fast and Furious", further stressed, "It ain't gon be no wedding bells and chapels and no s**t like that!"

His statement came just days after he confirmed that Diddy and Joie are dating. "I wanted to kill [Diddy]," he joked after being asked if Diddy or Joie gave him a call to get his blessing before they started dating.

"Nah, I'm playing. [Joie and I] haven't really been in that place for probably thirteen years," Bow said. "Really, that's a homegirl, my daughter's mom, so it's always gon' be respect. But don't think that I put a call in to talk to her about what the hell was going on."

Bow went on to confirm that he already spoke with Diddy. "And even me and dude, we spoke about it too. That's a conversation that I won't share but it was a good hour-and-fifteen-minute conversation on FaceTime," he shared.

As for Diddy, he recently shared a sweet birthday tribute to Joie. Taking to his Instagram Story, the "Mo Money Mo Problems" rapper posted a photo that saw the 33-year-old fitness entrepreneur posing in her white sparkling dress. Over the snap, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Queen @joiechavis."

Prior to the social media tribute, it's reported that Diddy threw a lavish birthday celebration for his rumored girlfriend. According to reports, the party was attended by Usher, as well as Diddy's sons King Combs and Justin Combs.

