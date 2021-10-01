Orlando Bloom Undoes Katy Perry's Corset Onstage at Power of Women

AceShowbiz - Orlando Bloom has proven that he is a helpful partner. The British stud has come to Katy Perry's aide onstage when the singer had a little issue with her dress before delivering a musical performance.
The couple attended Variety's Power of Women on Thursday, September 30 together. Donning a very billowy lilac gown, the 36-year-old songstress was set to perform "What Makes a Woman" when she apparently felt a little discomfort with her dress.
Without any hesitance, Katy spoke on the mic to ask for her fiance's help. "Orlando, can you undo my corset? It's a little tight, I can't sing," so the mother of one said to the actor, who was sitting among the audience.
Within seconds, Orlando has come up on stage to give Katy a hand. The pop star, standing with her back to the audience, later told the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor what to do with her corset. "Pull it all the way down. I have a turtle in her," she enthused, prompting a guitarist and Gayle King who were standing a few steps behind her onstage to smile. "Now I can breathe," she exclaimed in relief, as her fiance walked back to his seat.
Besides being billed as a performer, Katy was among the honorees at the Variety event. After accepting the honor from Gayle, she teared up as she delivered a speech. The "Daisies" singer first dedicated the honor to her sister Angela, who co-created Firework Foundation aiming to reach underserved communities through the arts.
She also gave a shout-out to her partner Orlando for being "an incredible father [and] an example to our greatest gift ever, our daughter Daisy - a future powerful woman." She went on gushing about her man, "Lest we forget, behind every great woman, there is a great man way to my beloved partner. And I'm sure whether I like it or not, Orlando, a man that is a friend and an ally to women all around the world. Thank you for handling the insanity of my life."