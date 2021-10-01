 
 

Orlando Bloom Undoes Katy Perry's Corset Onstage at Power of Women

Orlando Bloom Undoes Katy Perry's Corset Onstage at Power of Women
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Carnival Row' actor comes to his fiancee's aide when the 'Never Really Over' singer's corset is too tight to her comfort for her to sing at the Variety event.

  • Oct 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Orlando Bloom has proven that he is a helpful partner. The British stud has come to Katy Perry's aide onstage when the singer had a little issue with her dress before delivering a musical performance.

The couple attended Variety's Power of Women on Thursday, September 30 together. Donning a very billowy lilac gown, the 36-year-old songstress was set to perform "What Makes a Woman" when she apparently felt a little discomfort with her dress.

Without any hesitance, Katy spoke on the mic to ask for her fiance's help. "Orlando, can you undo my corset? It's a little tight, I can't sing," so the mother of one said to the actor, who was sitting among the audience.

  See also...

Within seconds, Orlando has come up on stage to give Katy a hand. The pop star, standing with her back to the audience, later told the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor what to do with her corset. "Pull it all the way down. I have a turtle in her," she enthused, prompting a guitarist and Gayle King who were standing a few steps behind her onstage to smile. "Now I can breathe," she exclaimed in relief, as her fiance walked back to his seat.

Besides being billed as a performer, Katy was among the honorees at the Variety event. After accepting the honor from Gayle, she teared up as she delivered a speech. The "Daisies" singer first dedicated the honor to her sister Angela, who co-created Firework Foundation aiming to reach underserved communities through the arts.

She also gave a shout-out to her partner Orlando for being "an incredible father [and] an example to our greatest gift ever, our daughter Daisy - a future powerful woman." She went on gushing about her man, "Lest we forget, behind every great woman, there is a great man way to my beloved partner. And I'm sure whether I like it or not, Orlando, a man that is a friend and an ally to women all around the world. Thank you for handling the insanity of my life."

You can share this post!

Emma Watson Reportedly Splits From Boyfriend Leo Robinton

Bow Wow Believes Diddy and Joie Chavis' Relationship Is Not Serious
Related Posts
Orlando Bloom Shares Throwback Picture After Crushing His Spine in Three-Storey Fall

Orlando Bloom Shares Throwback Picture After Crushing His Spine in Three-Storey Fall

Orlando Bloom's Fiancee Katy Perry and Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr Doing Yoga Together

Orlando Bloom's Fiancee Katy Perry and Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr Doing Yoga Together

Orlando Bloom Gushes Over Family Pic with Katy Perry and His Son

Orlando Bloom Gushes Over Family Pic with Katy Perry and His Son

Orlando Bloom and Prince Harry Become Friends as They Warn Each Other of Lurking Paparazzi

Orlando Bloom and Prince Harry Become Friends as They Warn Each Other of Lurking Paparazzi

Most Read
Twitter Calls to Cancel Jada Pinkett Smith as She Allegedly Slept With Underage Chris Kelly
Celebrity

Twitter Calls to Cancel Jada Pinkett Smith as She Allegedly Slept With Underage Chris Kelly

Katie Couric Calls Prince Harry Stank of Cigarettes And Alcohol in New Book, Roasts Martha Stewart

Katie Couric Calls Prince Harry Stank of Cigarettes And Alcohol in New Book, Roasts Martha Stewart

Rick Ross to Pay Baby Mama $11,000 in Monthly Child Support

Rick Ross to Pay Baby Mama $11,000 in Monthly Child Support

Tyrese Gibson Posts Naked Video of GF Zelie Timothy in Apparent Breakup Announcement

Tyrese Gibson Posts Naked Video of GF Zelie Timothy in Apparent Breakup Announcement

Singer Barry Ryan Dies at 72

Singer Barry Ryan Dies at 72

Jamie Foxx Caught Holding Hands With Mystery Woman During Night Out

Jamie Foxx Caught Holding Hands With Mystery Woman During Night Out

Ne-Yo Says He's Happy for Ex Monyetta Shaw's Engagement to Her Boyfriend

Ne-Yo Says He's Happy for Ex Monyetta Shaw's Engagement to Her Boyfriend

Sofia Vergara Celebrates National Coffee Day With Racy Pic

Sofia Vergara Celebrates National Coffee Day With Racy Pic

Freddie Highmore Confirms Marriage as He Shows Wedding Ring

Freddie Highmore Confirms Marriage as He Shows Wedding Ring

Camila Cabello Left 'So Angry and Sad' by Shawn Mendes During Early Relationship

Camila Cabello Left 'So Angry and Sad' by Shawn Mendes During Early Relationship

R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend 'Instantly' Filled With Remorse After Defending Him in Gayle King Interview

R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend 'Instantly' Filled With Remorse After Defending Him in Gayle King Interview

Yung Baby Tate Gives Ayesha Howard 'a Pass' After She's Slammed Over 'Poor Eating Habits'

Yung Baby Tate Gives Ayesha Howard 'a Pass' After She's Slammed Over 'Poor Eating Habits'

Britney Spears Sparks Pregnancy Rumors as She and Fiance Sam Asghari Introduce Their 'Baby'

Britney Spears Sparks Pregnancy Rumors as She and Fiance Sam Asghari Introduce Their 'Baby'