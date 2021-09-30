Twitter Calls to Cancel Jada Pinkett Smith as She Allegedly Slept With Underage Chris Kelly

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

Dropping the bombshell allegation is Daz Dillinger, who says in an interview that the 'Red Table Talk' co-host was having an 'entanglement' with the Kris Kross member when he was 15 years old.

AceShowbiz - More of Jada Pinkett Smith's alleged salacious side has been uncovered. The wife of Will Smith has been accused of an inappropriate sex with an underage boy, who was none other than late rapper Chris Kelly.

Dropping the bombshell allegation was Daz Dillinger, who worked closely with Jada's close friend/rumored ex Tupac Shakur. In an interview, the former Death Row Records artist revealed that the actress once had an "entanglement" with Chris when he was underage.

Daz was talking about his close relationship with the one-half of hip-hop duo Kris Kross when he casually spilled the beans on the late rapper's relationship with Jada. "You think Jada Pinkett was entangling? She was entangling with Chris Kelly from mother**kin' Kriss Kross," exclaimed Daz.

The 48-year-old further recalled, "Kriss Kross was in the room and [Chris] was like, 'Jada Pinkett is at the door but don't leave! Take this weed, chill.' We were like, 'Damn, he gave us an ounce of weed! We gon' kick it right here.' Then he came back in and said, 'Yeah, that was Jada Pinkett.' I'm like, damn, that's Jada Pinkett at a young age. 1993, around that way. She was entanglin' then! Shout out to Jada."

Chris would have been 15 and Jada was 22 in 1993. Jada has not responded to Daz's claims, while Chris passed away from a drug overdose at 34 years old in 2013.

After learning of the interview, many have called for Jada to be canceled like R. Kelly. "I need folks to bring the same kind of heat for women who exhibit predatory behavior as much as y'all do when men do it. And clearly, in this instance, a pattern is brewing," one argued.

Another implored, "I want the same rkelly energy." A third demanded, "I want there to be a full investigation and if this is true, charges made." A fourth Twitter user remarked, "Jada should be in jail."

"I believe it for some reason," another responded to the claims. Someone else pointed out the double standard, "Where is that 'ENERGY' at TAKE ONE DOWN TAKE THEM ALL DOWN Right or we as ppl SELECT OUTRAGE bc they 'MEDIA' say so."

There were a few, however, who took the news with a grain of salt. "This is 3rd hand info swaying y'all. Wait for proof," one person commented. Another skeptical user wrote, "I don't trust people who will go against their core beliefs for money."

Daz's claims of Jada's alleged entanglement with Chris arrives two months after "The Matrix" star admitted to having a sexual relationship with August Alsina during her separation from Will. Earlier this week, the "Men in Black" star confirmed that their marriage was non-monogamous.