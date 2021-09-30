Internet Reacts to Ellen Pompeo Arguing With Denzel Washington on 'Grey's Anatomy' Set

WENN/FayesVision TV

During a new episode of her podcast 'Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo', the actress shares a behind-the-scenes story of a 2016 episode of the show's season 12 which was titled 'The Sound of Silence'.

Sep 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ellen Pompeo shared that things were tense when Denzel Washington directed an episode of "Grey's Anatomy". During a new episode of her podcast "Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo", the actress shared a behind-the-scenes story of a 2016 episode of the show's season 12 which was titled "The Sound of Silence".

Ellen revealed to her guest and former co-star, Patrick Dempsey, that she and Denzel "went at it" as the latter didn't like how she improvised during an emotional scene. She revealed that she yelled at another character, "I was like, 'Look at me when you apologize. Look at me.' And that wasn't in the dialogue. And Denzel went ham on my a**. He was like, 'I'm the director. Don't you tell him what to do.' "

Ellen went on to recall, "I was like, 'Listen, motherf**ker, this is my show. This is my set. Who are you telling?' " Despite that, the actress clarified that she has the "utmost respect for him as an actor and director."

"So, we didn't get through it without a fight, but that's actors for you," she continued. "Passionate and fiery and that's where you get the magic, and that's where you get the good stuff. So, it was an amazing experience, it really was."

Following the revelation, Ellen's name was trending on Twitter as some users had divided responses to the actress' revelation. Some criticized Ellen as one said, "Ellen Pompeo really disrespected Denzel Washington and proudly told the world like we were gonna be on her side..." Another person wrote, "The audacity of Karen (Ellen Pompeo) to disrespect THE Denzel Washington #SheTriedIt."

However, some others jumped into Ellen's defense. "I'm not turning my back on Meredith ! That's my girl." Another fan added, "Ya'll just label anybody a Karen huh...it was heated exchange, it happens...long as she ain't say 'N***A PLZ'."