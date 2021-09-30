 
 

Internet Reacts to Ellen Pompeo Arguing With Denzel Washington on 'Grey's Anatomy' Set

Internet Reacts to Ellen Pompeo Arguing With Denzel Washington on 'Grey's Anatomy' Set
WENN/FayesVision
TV

During a new episode of her podcast 'Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo', the actress shares a behind-the-scenes story of a 2016 episode of the show's season 12 which was titled 'The Sound of Silence'.

  • Sep 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ellen Pompeo shared that things were tense when Denzel Washington directed an episode of "Grey's Anatomy". During a new episode of her podcast "Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo", the actress shared a behind-the-scenes story of a 2016 episode of the show's season 12 which was titled "The Sound of Silence".

Ellen revealed to her guest and former co-star, Patrick Dempsey, that she and Denzel "went at it" as the latter didn't like how she improvised during an emotional scene. She revealed that she yelled at another character, "I was like, 'Look at me when you apologize. Look at me.' And that wasn't in the dialogue. And Denzel went ham on my a**. He was like, 'I'm the director. Don't you tell him what to do.' "

Ellen went on to recall, "I was like, 'Listen, motherf**ker, this is my show. This is my set. Who are you telling?' " Despite that, the actress clarified that she has the "utmost respect for him as an actor and director."

  See also...

"So, we didn't get through it without a fight, but that's actors for you," she continued. "Passionate and fiery and that's where you get the magic, and that's where you get the good stuff. So, it was an amazing experience, it really was."

Following the revelation, Ellen's name was trending on Twitter as some users had divided responses to the actress' revelation. Some criticized Ellen as one said, "Ellen Pompeo really disrespected Denzel Washington and proudly told the world like we were gonna be on her side..." Another person wrote, "The audacity of Karen (Ellen Pompeo) to disrespect THE Denzel Washington #SheTriedIt."

However, some others jumped into Ellen's defense. "I'm not turning my back on Meredith ! That's my girl." Another fan added, "Ya'll just label anybody a Karen huh...it was heated exchange, it happens...long as she ain't say 'N***A PLZ'."

You can share this post!

Twitter Calls to Cancel Jada Pinkett Smith as She Allegedly Slept With Underage Chris Kelly

Lil Baby's Ex Jayda Raves About Having 'Best Birthday' Ever Despite Gun Possession Arrest in Jamaica
Related Posts
Katherine Heigl on Her Most Controversial Remarks About 'Grey's Anatomy

Katherine Heigl on Her Most Controversial Remarks About 'Grey's Anatomy

Katherine Heigl Disappointed in Herself for Allowing Her Controversial Exit From 'Grey's Anatomy'

Katherine Heigl Disappointed in Herself for Allowing Her Controversial Exit From 'Grey's Anatomy'

Patrick Dempsey 'Terrorizing' Cast and Crew of 'Grey's Anatomy' Before 2015 Exit

Patrick Dempsey 'Terrorizing' Cast and Crew of 'Grey's Anatomy' Before 2015 Exit

Kate Walsh to Return for 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 18

Kate Walsh to Return for 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 18

Most Read
Nick Cannon Covers Kevin Hart's Private Jet With His 'Whole Face' to Promote His New Show
TV

Nick Cannon Covers Kevin Hart's Private Jet With His 'Whole Face' to Promote His New Show

Watch Kash Doll Hilariously Blocking Her Mother From Watching Her Sex Scene on 'BMF'

Watch Kash Doll Hilariously Blocking Her Mother From Watching Her Sex Scene on 'BMF'

'DWTS' Recap: One Couple Gets Highest Score, One Other Is Eliminated

'DWTS' Recap: One Couple Gets Highest Score, One Other Is Eliminated

Akon's Wife on Rumors She's Appearing on 'RHOA' : It's a 'Fake Wife'

Akon's Wife on Rumors She's Appearing on 'RHOA' : It's a 'Fake Wife'

Report: 'RHOBH' Reunion Mostly Consists of Erika Jayne and Andy Cohen's Fighting

Report: 'RHOBH' Reunion Mostly Consists of Erika Jayne and Andy Cohen's Fighting

Sutton Stracke 'Afraid' of Erika Jayne While Filming 'RHOBH'

Sutton Stracke 'Afraid' of Erika Jayne While Filming 'RHOBH'

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian Spotted Looking Sexy While Filming New TV Show

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian Spotted Looking Sexy While Filming New TV Show

Wendy Williams 'Stressed Out' and 'Not Ready' for Show Return After Psych Issues Hospitalization

Wendy Williams 'Stressed Out' and 'Not Ready' for Show Return After Psych Issues Hospitalization

Macy Gray Refuses to Leave 'The Masked Singer Australia' After Getting Lowest Vote

Macy Gray Refuses to Leave 'The Masked Singer Australia' After Getting Lowest Vote

Katherine Heigl on Her Most Controversial Remarks About 'Grey's Anatomy

Katherine Heigl on Her Most Controversial Remarks About 'Grey's Anatomy

Cynthia Bailey Calls Her 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Exit 'Difficult and Heartfelt'

Cynthia Bailey Calls Her 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Exit 'Difficult and Heartfelt'

'The View' Producer Apologizes to Hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin for False Positive Covid Tests

'The View' Producer Apologizes to Hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin for False Positive Covid Tests

'SNL' Star Beck Bennett Leaves the Show, 3 New Cast Members Join Season 47

'SNL' Star Beck Bennett Leaves the Show, 3 New Cast Members Join Season 47