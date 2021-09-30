Kylie Jenner Blasted by Disappointed Buyers for Using 'Paper-Thin' Material for Her Swimsuits

Instagram Celebrity

While one shopper calls out the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star for her 'terrible' swimwear, another slams her because 'the sizing' is inaccurate.

Sep 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner has left fans disappointed with her new swimwear line. Around two weeks after launching Kylie Swim, the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star found herself being dragged by some disappointed buyers for using "paper-thin" material for her swimsuits.

One shopper took to TikTok to give her "honest opinion" about the items that she purchased. While she acknowledged that the sizing was "perfect," she didn't expect that "the material was so thin... it just shows everywhere."

The TikTok user, who forked out $250 for two sarongs, a pink two-piece and a yellow cutout monokini, believed that she could "get better swimsuits at Target." When showing off the yellow cutout monokini, she claimed that "the seams are very messed up... It looks terrible." Overall, she gave Kylie's line a 2/10.

Another buyer, meanwhile, gave a closer look at the sheer material and sloppy sewing of the swimsuits. She also warned her followers, "You need to be waxed, lasered … If you have any hair down there, it's gonna show." Her review prompted another user to jokingly reply, "stormi made a few of them, looks like you got one of those special few."

Someone else expressed her disappointment on Twitter by writing, "b***h @KylieJenner swim collection gmfu. got my coochie lips hanging out & everything, no way the sizing is accurate." A different person argued, "The quality of the Kylie Jenner Swim line is so cheap. So disappointed."

Kylie has yet to respond to the backlash. However, the daughter of Kris Jenner already embarked on a new business venture, baby care line KylieBaby. On September 21, the makeup mogul shared a picture of her and daughter Stormi along with a few bottles of her products.

"i'm so excited to introduce @kyliebaby to you guys. it was a dream of mine to develop clean, safe, effective, and conscious baby care when i became a mom," the reality star captioned the snap. "i know we all want the absolute best for our kids so making this line completely vegan and hypoallergenic was very personal to me! i'm so proud of these products and couldn't wait to share this with you and your family! launching September 28th @kyliebaby."