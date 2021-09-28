Twitter in Shambles After Will Smith Admitted to Open Marriage With Jada Pinkett

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

Sep 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's two decades of marriage were not without any drama, but the actor's recent confession has got Twitter in shambles. In a new interview with GQ, he admitted that his relationship with his wife is non-monogamous.

As soon as the interview was published, social media users were quick to weigh in on the couple's unconventional marriage with mixed reactions. While some were not surprised, others do not support their unconventional marriage.

"Will and Jada are a prime example of why folks need to stop calling other people's relationships 'goals'. You don't know wtf they got going on behind closed doors," one person said of the false perception of a picture-perfect relationship. Agreeing, another added, "The gag is neither Will or Jada said they had a picture perfect relationship. Y'all projected that onto them."

"Don't forget her nickname 'Entanglement'," a third shaded Jada. Another also blasted the "Gotham" alum as tweeting, "Jada Pinket Smith is the worse wife of all time, only thing left for her to do is Kill Will bro."

Another commented, "the more i learn about this relationship the more 'that jada and that will love' sounds terrifying." One other user wrote, "Ya....no. You know what i call an open marriage? DIVORCE!!! PS - stay single if you want lots partners....sheesh!!"

In the magazine interview, Will revealed his and Jada's perspective on marriage. "Jada never believed in conventional marriage... Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up," he shared.

He explained, "There were significant endless discussions about, 'What is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple?' And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection."

"The pursuit of truth is the only way to be happy in this lifetime and we sort of came to the agreement that authenticity was the release from the shackles of fame and public scrutiny," the 53-year-old actor further stressed. "We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way... I don't suggest our road for anybody... And marriage for us can't be a prison... but the experiences that the freedoms that we've given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love."