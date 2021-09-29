Ne-Yo Says He's Happy for Ex Monyetta Shaw's Engagement to Her Boyfriend

Instagram Celebrity

After his ex announces that she's now engaged to businessman Heath Carter, the 'Miss Independent' hitmaker takes to social media to express his excitement.

Sep 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ne-Yo proved that he has no hard feelings for ex Monyetta Shaw. After his former fiance announced her engagement to boyfriend Heath Carter, the "Miss Independent" hitmaker shared his excitement, saying he's "happy" for the couple.



On Tuesday, September 28, Monyetta made use of Instagram to share pictures of her and her businessman fiance from the special day. The posts didn't go unnoticed by Ne-Yo, who commented in one of the snaps, "FLY S**T HAPPY S**T. So happy for you guys!!!!!"

Having caught wind of her ex-beau's comment, the founder of The Evan Grace Group wrote back, "Thank you so much!!!" Some fans, meanwhile, praised the singer for remaining supportive of his baby mama. "@neyo you're such a Gentleman Soul , May God continues to Bless you," someone gushed.

Ne-Yo, real name Shaffer Chimere Smith, managed to maintain an amicable relationship with Monyetta since their split in 2013. The pair, who were previously engaged, have been co-parenting their two kids together, 10-year-old daughter Madilyn Grace Smith and 9-year-old son Mason Evan Smith.

Back in June, Monyetta took to social media to congratulate Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith after they welcomed their third child together. "Beautiful baby Bella. Congratulations @neyo @itscrystalsmith #blessings," she wrote on Instagram Story alongside a picture of the newborn, Madilyn and Mason.

Crystal announced the baby's arrival via Instagram on June 25. At that time, she penned on Instagram, "ISABELLA ROSE SMITH! God said don't make plans honey! She came 4 weeks early but right on time for mommy! Born at 11:11 am ( lucky lil lady) 5 lbs 7 oz of perfection. My world is finally complete."

Crystal and Ne-Yo tied the knot in 2016 but parted ways in early 2020. They reconciled, and he proposed to her once again on New Year's Eve. In addition to Isabella, the married couple are parents to two-year-old Roman and four-year-old Shaffer.