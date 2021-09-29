 
 

Khloe Kardashian's Good American Campaign Rejected by Networks Because She Goes Topless

In other news, the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star takes to her social media account to shut down rumors that she's banned from the 2021 Met Gala.

  • Sep 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian's Good American campaign is deemed "too risque" to appear on TV. Thus, some networks refused to air the commercial, in which the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star goes topless.

According to TMZ, the "Find the One" campaign was supposed to air this week. However, it got rejected during the approval process. The outlet also claimed that Khloe's older sister Kourtney Kardashian was supposed to launch her own ad. However, it got denied as well.

In "Find the One", the mother of one could be seen rolling around in bed wearing nothing but her skintight jeans. In the clip, she said, "It's just different this time, the way we move together, that touch against my skin, there's no space between us. I feel seen. I feel good. I feel sexy. Like I don't have to keep looking. I think I found the one."

Despite the rejection, Khloe can still rely on her social media accounts to promote her clothing line. The daughter of Kris Jenner made use of her Twitter and Instagram page to share the racy footage. "I think I found The One @goodamerican," she caption the video.

In other news, Khloe recently shut down rumors that she's banned from the 2021 Met Gala. When a fan asked, "khloe now that you are online please tell of the met gala rumors are true because I'll burn that dinosaurs bones @khloekardashian please clarify thank u," the reality star replied, "Absolutely NOT True."

Unlike her sisters Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, Khloe has never attended the annual fundraising gala, which has been held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. Khloe was reportedly not invented at the star-studded event because Vogue's Editor in Chief Anna Wintour, allegedly described her as "too C-list."

