Kanye Dons Marilyn Manson T-Shirt to Continue Support for Embattled Rocker

WENN Celebrity

Kanye West is apparently undeterred by backlash over his support for the 'Rock Is Dead' star as he steps out wearing an outfit with the rocker's photo printed on it.

Sep 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kanye West continued to show his fondness for troubled Marilyn Manson at a party in New York over the weekend (25-26Sep21) by wearing a shirt featuring the shock rocker's face.

The controversial rapper is standing by his pal, despite accusations of sexual assault and abuse which have been building up against Manson in recent months.

And after welcoming the goth rocker at his "DONDA" listening party in Chicago last month (Aug21), and giving him a song credit on the new album, West was spotted wearing a Manson shirt while hanging out with Sean "Love" Combs at the record label boss and entrepreneur's Club Love in New York City.

Combs posted shots of himself and Kanye, which featured the "Jesus Walks" hitmaker wearing a balaclava ski mask, gloves, and a Vetements shirt emblazoned with a photo of Manson, to his Instagram account early on Tuesday morning (28Sep21).

The "Rock Is Dead" star has been accused of sexual assault, misconduct and abuse by several women, including his former partner, "Westworld" star Evan Rachel Wood. He has consistently denied the allegations, calling them "horrible distortions of reality."

Last week (ends24Sep210), a previously dismissed sexual assault lawsuit against Manson, real name Brian Warner, was re-filed in a U.S. court.

The accuser claimed she regained her repressed memories of being raped by Manson after other women stepped forward with similar ordeal. A judge, however, told her she had to make it clear "when the repression began - such as immediately after the events took place, or outside the limitations period - nor its nature or extent, such as what memories were repressed or the extent to which Plaintiff was prevented from recalling them."

In her amended complaint, she insisted she couldn't be exact about her assault, but the memory was repressed by the time she travelled to Australia in July 2011 - a week after Manson allegedly raped her.