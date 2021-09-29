Commander Cody Star George Frayne Dies of Cancer

Celebrity

The ringleader of the country rock band Commander Cody and His Planet Lost Airmen has recently passed away at the age of 77 after losing his battle with cancer.

AceShowbiz - Commander Cody and His Planet Lost Airmen frontman George Frayne has died, aged 77.

The country-rock legend, aka Commander Cody, lost his battle with cancer on Sunday (26Sep21).

His widow has confirmed the sad news in a Facebook post, stating, "I am heartbroken and weary, and I know your hearts break, too. Thank you so much for all the love you gave and the stories you shared."

Born in Boise, Idaho, Frayne formed Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen in 1967. They released their debut album, "Lost in the Ozone", in 1971. The group's albums also included "Hot Licks", "Cold Steel & Truckers Favorites", and "Country Casanova".

The band split in 1976 and Frayne launched a solo career, releasing albums as Commander Cody, the Commander Cody Band, Commander Cody and His Modern Day Airmen, and Commander Cody and His Western Airmen.

He was also a renowned artist, who staged museum exhibitions of his work and taught painting at universities.

George Frayne took inspirations from superhero movie for his band name.

"In 1948, 1949, Flash Gordon like operations would run in theaters in between films. Then later, this character Commander Cody made three movies, one of which was 'Lost Planet Airmen.' I was watching the Lost Planet Airmen movie and I saw the Commander Cody character and I thought it would be a great name for a band."

"I had no idea anyone was going to have to be Commander Cody. I mean, there's no Lynyrd Skynyrd. There's no Steely Dan. There's no Marshall Tucker. Why did there have to be a Commander Cody? That's a long story in itself."