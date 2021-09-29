 
 

Camilo Dominates 2021 Latin Grammy Nominees With 10 Nods

Music

The 'Factor XS' alum leads nominees for the upcoming 22nd Latin Grammy Awards by collecting a total of 10 mentions including the coveted Album of the Year.

  • Sep 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Colombian singer-songwriter and producer Camilo leads the nominees for the 22nd Latin Grammy Awards with 10 nods.

The star is recognised in some of the biggest categories, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for "Mis Manos", and Song of the Year and Record of the Year for "Vida De Rico".

Meanwhile, his track "Amen" is also up for Record of the Year while "Dios Asi Lo Quiso" picked up a second Song of the Year nod for the hitmaker.

Elsewhere in the nominations, Dominican musician Juan Luis Guerra received six nods overall, followed by the Spanish artist C. Tangana with five.

Bad Bunny and Tainy were among artists with four nominations while Rauw Alejandro, J Balvin, Jhay Cortez, Juanes, and Myke Towers received three.

Although 11 women are nominated across the "big four" categories, they fall behind male artists for the number of nominations received - Colombian singer Mon Laferte and Nathy Peluso come out on top with four nods each.

During the pandemic, the 2020 show featured taped performances from around the globe, but this year it returns to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and will air live on Univision on 18 November (21).

In June, Panamanian musician Ruben Blades was announced as a recipient for Person of the Year honor by the Latin Recording Academy. He will be lauded at a ceremony taking place a day before the main event.

Last year, the Person of the Year award was ditched by the organizers due to pandemic.

