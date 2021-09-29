 
 

Freddie Highmore Confirms Marriage as He Shows Wedding Ring

WENN
The 'Bates Motel' actor confirms he has tied the knot as he flashes his wedding band as the British star sits down for a television interview on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'.

  Sep 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Freddie Highmore has confirmed he's a married man.

"The Good Doctor" star was asked about what appeared to be a wedding ring as he appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Monday night (27Sep21).

"I'm looking at your wedding ring right now. That's a wedding ring, yes?" host Jimmy asked, to which Freddie replied, "Yes, it is a wedding ring. Yes, I got married. It's funny ever since I've been wearing this ring people have been asking me if I'm married, so I figured, I should clarify it."

But Freddie insisted he's less effusive about his relationship than Tom Cruise, who famously jumped on Oprah Winfrey's sofa to declare his love for Katie Holmes.

"But yes, I'm not gonna jump up and down on the couch on the talk show and express my excitement that way. I know that you do that in America. But I'm as happy as as a Brit can be and I'm married to a very wonderful woman now, so yes I feel very happy," he smiled.

Freddie added that his wife is also British, but didn't reveal her identity. However, he told Jimmy that he still feels strange calling his spouse his "wife."

“I just still can't get over the terminology and the vocab, like a 'married man' just sounds very old and 'my wife' sounds very possessive," he continued. "We don't really use that yet, but we just point to the rings and be like, 'Here, look, draw your own conclusions.' "

Among Freddie's previous girlfriends are "Scream Queens" star Abigail Breslin and Irish actress Sarah Bolger.

