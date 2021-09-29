Pete Doherty Engaged to Girlfriend Katia De Vidas

Instagram Celebrity

The Libertines lead vocalist is set to get married as he confirms he has taken his relationship with his Puta Madres bandmate to the next level by popping the big question.

AceShowbiz - Pete Doherty is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Katia De Vidas.

A representative for the singer confirmed to MailOnline that Pete popped the question to his film editor partner after eagle-eyed fans spotted her wearing a new ring in an Instagram post.

The snaps were shared by Welsh band Trampolene, who collaborated with Pete last year, and featured frontman Jack Jones alongside Pete and Katia playing with his dog.

According to The Libertines frontman's representative, the pair have been engaged "for a while" following several years of dating.

The happy news comes days after Pete revealed he's been clean of heroin for two and a half years, telling BBC Scotland, "I'm in recovery I suppose I'm 2.5 years clean of heroin which is a big deal for me and yeah I'm ticking along writing music, still writing music."

The wedding will be Pete Doherty's first.

The Brit has two children from previous relationships.

One of his baby mamas, Lisa Moorish who also gave birth to Liam Gallagher's daughter, said in a 2009 interview that there were times she banned Pete from seeing his child due to his drug habit.

"Peter has on-and-off problems with his recovery so it was a really difficult decision to make. But when he came out of rehab last year, and started to get his life in order I thought the time was right. I want Astile to have a dad."

His other exes included Kate Moss, Amy Winehouse, and "Big Brother" star Nikki Grahame.