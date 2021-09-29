 
 

Pete Doherty Engaged to Girlfriend Katia De Vidas

Pete Doherty Engaged to Girlfriend Katia De Vidas
Instagram
Celebrity

The Libertines lead vocalist is set to get married as he confirms he has taken his relationship with his Puta Madres bandmate to the next level by popping the big question.

  • Sep 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Pete Doherty is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Katia De Vidas.

A representative for the singer confirmed to MailOnline that Pete popped the question to his film editor partner after eagle-eyed fans spotted her wearing a new ring in an Instagram post.

The snaps were shared by Welsh band Trampolene, who collaborated with Pete last year, and featured frontman Jack Jones alongside Pete and Katia playing with his dog.

According to The Libertines frontman's representative, the pair have been engaged "for a while" following several years of dating.

  See also...

The happy news comes days after Pete revealed he's been clean of heroin for two and a half years, telling BBC Scotland, "I'm in recovery I suppose I'm 2.5 years clean of heroin which is a big deal for me and yeah I'm ticking along writing music, still writing music."

The wedding will be Pete Doherty's first.

The Brit has two children from previous relationships.

One of his baby mamas, Lisa Moorish who also gave birth to Liam Gallagher's daughter, said in a 2009 interview that there were times she banned Pete from seeing his child due to his drug habit.

"Peter has on-and-off problems with his recovery so it was a really difficult decision to make. But when he came out of rehab last year, and started to get his life in order I thought the time was right. I want Astile to have a dad."

His other exes included Kate Moss, Amy Winehouse, and "Big Brother" star Nikki Grahame.

You can share this post!

Camilo Dominates 2021 Latin Grammy Nominees With 10 Nods

Britney's Ex-Manager Insists He's 'Spacegoat' After He's Accused of Drugging the Star
Related Posts
Pete Doherty Given Suspended Jail Sentence for Drunken Street Fight

Pete Doherty Given Suspended Jail Sentence for Drunken Street Fight

Most Read
R. Kelly's Twitter Account Disappears After He Posted Brazen Message Following Guilty Verdict
Celebrity

R. Kelly's Twitter Account Disappears After He Posted Brazen Message Following Guilty Verdict

Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started

Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

Kelly Price Insists She 'Died' From COVID-19 After Her Controversial Disappearance

Kelly Price Insists She 'Died' From COVID-19 After Her Controversial Disappearance

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

R. Kelly Mocked as His Alleged Current Net Worth Is Negative $2 Million

R. Kelly Mocked as His Alleged Current Net Worth Is Negative $2 Million

Dog the Bounty Hunter Joins Search to Capture Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Alive

Dog the Bounty Hunter Joins Search to Capture Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Alive

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Herself After Being Mocked Over Nike Ad

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Herself After Being Mocked Over Nike Ad

Gabby Petito's Parents Deliver Emotional Eulogies as YouTuber Is Laid to Rest in Funeral Service

Gabby Petito's Parents Deliver Emotional Eulogies as YouTuber Is Laid to Rest in Funeral Service

Dog the Bounty Hunter Finds Lead to Brian Laundrie's Possible Whereabouts, Alerts Police

Dog the Bounty Hunter Finds Lead to Brian Laundrie's Possible Whereabouts, Alerts Police

Diplo Grateful to Be Alive After Private Jet's Door Broke Mid-Flight

Diplo Grateful to Be Alive After Private Jet's Door Broke Mid-Flight

Michael Jordan's Son Jeffrey Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Staff at Arizona Hospital

Michael Jordan's Son Jeffrey Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Staff at Arizona Hospital

NBA YoungBoy Allegedly Welcomes Eighth Child While in Jail, Fans Acknowledge Their Resemblance

NBA YoungBoy Allegedly Welcomes Eighth Child While in Jail, Fans Acknowledge Their Resemblance