Grimes Jokes About Starting 'Lesbian Space Commune' Following Elon Musk Split
A few days after the SpaceX founder announced their separation, the 'Oblivion' songstress jokes about colonizing one of Jupiter's moons separately from her former partner.

  • Sep 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Grimes apparently has a unique way to move on from her relationship with Elon Musk. Just a few days after the Tesla boss announced their split, the "Oblivion" singer jokingly said that she wants to start "lesbian space commune."

When she was asked by Page Six about the separation via email, the 33-year-old singer replied with a joke, "I'll be colonizing [one of Jupiter's moons] Europa separately from Elon for the lesbian space commune." Her tongue-in-cheek statement seemed to refer to her 50-year-old ex-partner and SpaceX's $178 million contract with NASA to help them reach Jupiter's ice-crusted moon, Europa, to see if it could sustain human life. The planet has 79 moons.

Elon first announced that he and Grimes went separate ways on September 24. "We are semi separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms," he told Page Six.

Of the reason behind their split, Elon explained, "It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas, and her work is primarily in LA." However, he stated that Grimes is still staying with him, while "Baby X is in the adjacent room."

Following their breakup, Elon was recently spotted enjoying his single life. On September 24, the tech mogul was caught casually sipping a cold drink at a private airport in Los Angeles after news of their breakup broke. At the time, he donned what appeared to be a leather jacket over a T-shirt and looked unfazed as he walked out of the building.

Elon and Grimes, who started dating in 2018, welcomed their first child together in May 2020. The two broke up after they were seen together at the 2021 Met Gala on September 13. Following the star-studded event, Elon also threw an after-party, where he was joined by Grimes, who is currently filming TV show "Alter Ego" in Los Angeles.

The news of their breakup also came after the former couple had a public disagreement with each other. Grimes admitted in a TikTok video shared in April that her former partner was "very immature on Twitter" after some social media users confronted her.

