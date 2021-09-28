YouTube Star Mel Thompson's Husband Shares Regret Over Her Death: 'I Wish I Had Her Back'

Instagram Celebrity

When announcing the sad news of his wife's passing, her husband remembers the makeup artist as 'a pillar for our family' whom their kids would talk to non stop.

AceShowbiz - The death of YouTube star Mel Thompson has left her closed ones, particularly her husband, devastated. Taking to social media to grieve over her death, her husband opened up about his one regret for not being able to help her.

Mel, who was a makeup artist with close to 170,000 YouTube subscribers and 55,000 Instagram followers, passed away on Sunday, September 26, her husband revealed. Breaking the sad news on the photo-sharing site, he posted on her account on Monday, "Mel sadly passed away yesterday. It's really hard to just choose 10 photos."

"We lost a beautiful person," he remembered his late wife. "I just wanted to show the smiles she brought. I've had to answer so many texts of people just checking in on her without even knowing of her passing. It's great to see how loved she was. And she loved all you right back. I'll continue to love her and miss her forever."

He went on paying tribute to her, "She was such a pillar for our family. The kids would talk to her non stop and she was constantly talking with them and trying to help them with their stuff. And no matter how bad she felt, she would still rub my back when I came and jumped on the bed next to her while she was working tirelessly to put out content."

"Everybody knows how talented she was as an artist and with her helpful knowledge, but those closest to her know how truly wonderful she was. She would have done anything to help anyone without a second thought," he continued, before concluding the lengthy caption, "I wish I had her back."

YouTube community soon flooded the comment section with messages of condolences. YouTube personality James Welsh wrote, "Such sad news. I'm so sorry for your loss." His twin and makeup artist Robert Welsh chimed in, "This is such heartbreaking news. Mel was such a wonderful person. I'm so deeply sorry for your loss." Another added, "I'm so sorry for your loss. Heartbreaking news."

No cause of death is immediately given. Mel and her husband have four kids together. She last uploaded a video on her YouTube channel on September 24.