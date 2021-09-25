 
 

Grimes and Elon Musk Are 'Semi-Separated'

The 'Oblivion' singer and her tech mogul baby daddy have taken a break from their relationship with the Tesla boss citing hectic schedule as the reason behind their separation.

  • Sep 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Singer Grimes has split from tech mogul Elon Musk after dating the Tesla boss and SpaceX founder for three years.

Musk tells the New York Post that he and the Canadian star, real name Claire Boucher, are "semi-separated" but remain friends.

"We still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms," Musk said. "It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or travelling overseas and her work is primarily in L.A. She's staying with me now."

Musk and Grimes, who started dating in 2018, became parents to a baby son in May 2020.

They were last seen together at the Met Gala in New York earlier this month (Sep21).

Musk also threw a Met Gala afterparty, where he was also joined by Grimes, who is currently filming TV talent show "Alter Ego" in Los Angeles.

Musk was previously married to author Justine Wilson, the mother of his five sons, and "Westworld" actress Talulah Riley. He also briefly dated Amber Heard following her split from Johnny Depp.

Grimes hasn't commented on her split from Elon Musk, but she recently talked about motherhood. She revealed her son refused to call her mom, "Maybe he can sense my distaste for the word 'mother.' I don't even know why I dislike the word, like I respect (it), I just can't identify with it."

Before the baby was born, she called her pregnancy "a pretty crazy sacrifice" but insisted the baby was totally planned.

