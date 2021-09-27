 
 

Elon Musk Spotted at Private Airport Alone in First Public Sighting After Grimes Split

Elon Musk Spotted at Private Airport Alone in First Public Sighting After Grimes Split
WENN/Andres Otero
Celebrity

Following his split from the 'Oblivion' singer, the SpaceX founder is seen sipping a cold drink alone while exiting an airport in Los Angeles wearing a leather jacket over a T-shirt.

  • Sep 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Elon Musk is seemingly enjoying single life after breaking up with Grimes. In a first public sighting since confirming the split, the SpaceX founder was spotted walking alone at a private airport in Los Angeles.

On Friday, September 24, the tech mogul was seen casually sipping a cold drink at a private airport after news of their breakup broke. For the outing, he donned what appeared to be a leather jacket over a T-shirt and looked unfazed as he made his exit out of the building.

Elon first announced that he and Grimes called it quits on September 24. "We are semi separated but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms," he told Page Six.

"It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas, and her work is primarily in LA," Elon reasoned. However, he explained that Grimes is still staying with him, while "Baby X is in the adjacent room."

  See also...

Elon and Grimes, who started dating in 2018, became parents in May 2020. The two broke up after they were seen together at the 2021 Met Gala on September 13. Elon also threw an after-party, where he was joined by Grimes, who is currently filming TV show "Alter Ego" in Los Angeles.

The news of their breakup also came after the former couple had public disagreement with each other. In April, Grimes admitted in a Tiktok video that her former partner is "very immature on Twitter" after some social media users confronted her.

At the time, a follower asked Grimes for an explanation as to why she was seeing a man "who is literally destroying the planet and humanity" while another user claimed that Elon was a "men's right activist." She responded to the comment by declaring, "He's not."

On the reason why, Grimes explained, "Def he's been very immature at points on Twitter." The "Oblivion" songstress went on adding, "But for [example] the president of SpaceX is a woman, as is his right hand [person] at Neuralink, etc."

You can share this post!

Cheryl Burke Feels 'Like S**t' After Testing Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of 'DWTS' New Episode

Kanye West Leaves Fans Confused With Pics of Son Saint's Broken Arm
Related Posts
Grimes and Elon Musk Are 'Semi-Separated'

Grimes and Elon Musk Are 'Semi-Separated'

Grimes' Son Refuses to Call Her 'Mama' as She Resents the Word 'Mother'

Grimes' Son Refuses to Call Her 'Mama' as She Resents the Word 'Mother'

Grimes Suffers 'Really Bad' Mental Health Issues as People Bash Her Look

Grimes Suffers 'Really Bad' Mental Health Issues as People Bash Her Look

Grimes Admits New Song Is About Having to Defeat Azealia Banks

Grimes Admits New Song Is About Having to Defeat Azealia Banks

Most Read
'Emergency!' Actor Tim Donnelly Passes Away Following Complications From Surgery
Celebrity

'Emergency!' Actor Tim Donnelly Passes Away Following Complications From Surgery

50 Cent Mocks Michael K. Williams Again After Learning Cause of Death

50 Cent Mocks Michael K. Williams Again After Learning Cause of Death

TikToker Spots Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Look-Alike at Hotel in Canada

TikToker Spots Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Look-Alike at Hotel in Canada

Chrissy Teigen Hits Back After Fan Says Her Cheeks Look Uneven

Chrissy Teigen Hits Back After Fan Says Her Cheeks Look Uneven

Janet Jackson Shows Her Ex Jermaine Dupri Some Love on His Birthday

Janet Jackson Shows Her Ex Jermaine Dupri Some Love on His Birthday

King Von's Ex Kema Confirms Kissing Video With His Other Baby Mama Micii

King Von's Ex Kema Confirms Kissing Video With His Other Baby Mama Micii

Cardi B Receives Apology Note From King Yella After He Lied About Sleeping With Her

Cardi B Receives Apology Note From King Yella After He Lied About Sleeping With Her

Prince Harry Spotted in NYC Bar Without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry Spotted in NYC Bar Without Meghan Markle

Model Reflects on Near-Death Leopard Attack: I'm Lucky to Be Alive

Model Reflects on Near-Death Leopard Attack: I'm Lucky to Be Alive

Jana Kramer Reacts to Kristin Cavallari Blocking Her on Social Media Amid Jay Cutler Romance Rumors

Jana Kramer Reacts to Kristin Cavallari Blocking Her on Social Media Amid Jay Cutler Romance Rumors

Kelly Price Still Missing After Revealing COVID Battle Despite Reports Claiming She's 'Found Safe'

Kelly Price Still Missing After Revealing COVID Battle Despite Reports Claiming She's 'Found Safe'

YouTuber Omi in a Hellcat Maintains Innocence as He Faces 514 Years in Jail for Illegal TV Pirating

YouTuber Omi in a Hellcat Maintains Innocence as He Faces 514 Years in Jail for Illegal TV Pirating

Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started

Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started