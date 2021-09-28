'DWTS' Recap: One Couple Gets Highest Score, One Other Is Eliminated

ABC TV

AceShowbiz - "Dancing with the Stars" season 30 returns with a new episode on Monday, September 27. In the new episode, the 15 celebrity and pro-dancer couples went back in the ballroom before one pair was eliminated in "First Elimination" night.

Prior to the first performance, host Tyra Banks revealed that Cheryl Burke tested positive for COVID-19 because she was in close contact with Cody Rigsby, who was not present that night. Tyra, however, noted that it was not the end for Cody.

Matt James and Lindsay Arnold then kicked off the night with the Samba to "Levitating" by Dua Lipa. Judge Len Goodman had a rather harsh criticism for the performance, saying, "Instead of taking off your shirt, work on your hips, they are non-existent, they are allergic to music." Derek Hough added, "I think what Len is trying to say is work on your bounce, that rise, and fall, hip action. Also, think about your feet, turn them out." Matt James got 22/40.

Dancing the Viennese waltz to "Better Days" by Ant Clemons and Justin Timberlake were Olivia Jade and Valentin Chmerkovskiy. Derek loved it, saying, "There is a purity in your performance, I see you enjoying it, it's a breath of fresh air. Well done." Carrie Ann Inaba, meanwhile, commented, "I have to say I was so impressed, there is this trust and vulnerability when you dance. Your journey will not be short." Olivia earned 27/40.

As for Kenya Moore, she danced the Cha Cha Cha to "Hot Stuff" by Donna Summer alongside pro partner Brandon Armstrong. "You are simply irresistible, when you have it right it came out of you naturally. I know what you have is exceptional," Bruno Tonioli raved. Len also praised her, "You have plenty of gear in the rear, you worked your hips fantastic. It was a powerful dance." Kenya got 24/40.

The Miz and Witney Carson then hit the ballroom to dance the Tango to "Nothin' But a Good Time" by Poison. Carrie Ann gushed, "That is what I am talking about that I wanted to see from you, the energy, the right entertainment and it was controlled. Amazing." Bruno echoed the sentiment, saying, "You had all the aggression and bravado and it was channeled into a power tango." The judges gave The Miz 26/40.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess danced the Rumba to "Say You Won't Let Go" by James Arthur. "This was a dance that was just for you, it was beautiful and great. Watch your free arm though," Derek said. Len criticized, "There was very little that I liked. A lot of posing and running around." The pair got 23/40.

Christine Chiu and Pasha Pashkov then performed the Salsa to "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. "Seventy-five percent of that was awesome, your passion is amazing, it brings us all in," Carrie Ann commented, while Len believed that Christine would stay on the competition. The pair got 24/40.

Dancing the Rumba to "Make Me Want to" by Jimmie Allen were Jimmie himself and Emma Slater. Carrie Ann had a huge praise for the performance, saying, "That was amazing, that was the first time this season that I actually felt my heart attached to what you were doing, I couldn't take my eyes off you. I am so impressed." Derek, meanwhile, noted, "The lower half you were struggling but the upper half was beautiful." Jimmie was given 27/40.

Amanda Kloots seemingly brought her A-game as she performed the Foxtrot to "It Had to Be You" by Ray Chew alongside Alan Burst. Carrie Ann commented, "So much of your journey has to do with [Nick Cordero], but this was about you, you are a star. Great job, well done." Derek and Len, meanwhile, encouraged her to "use those beautiful legs." Amanda got 32/40.

Meanwhile, JoJo Siwa and her partner Jenna Johnson danced the Cha Cha Cha to "Rain On Me" by Lady GaGa and Ariana Grande. The performance impressed the judges with Derek saying, "I love you so much, your performance and your energy. When you are side by side, contain your energy a little bit." Carrie Ann added, "It was like watching a dance-off, I was getting lost in the performance." The judges gave JoJo 31/40.

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach opted for the Rumba to "U Know What's Up" by Donell Jones. "I really appreciate the work you put into this because I could really see you were trying, very good work," Bruno opined. Carrie Ann, meanwhile, believed that Iman had "something special, the way you connect to that music is magic." The pair got 25/40.

Later, Martin Kove and Britt Stewart followed it up with the Cha Cha Cha to "Twist & Shout" by The Isley Brothers. "I am happy for you because this week you look like you had fun and you let loose," Carrie Ann commented. Martin got 15/40.

As for Melora Hardin, she and her partner Artem Chigvintsev danced the rumba to "All by Myself" by Celine Dion. "It was easy like Sunday morning, but you need more hip going on," Len said, while Bruno simply commented, "Beautiful, much more centered." The judges got 27/40.

Footage of Cody and Cheryl practicing the salsa was shown and the judges would score based on it. "For a rehearsal it was great. Great job, well done," Derek said. Carrie Ann said that "it was lack luster, it was a good job, lots of content, but not fantastic." Cody got 24/40.

Dancing the Foxtrot to "Here Comes the Sun" by The Beatles were Mel C (Melanie C) and Gleb Savchenko. Derek wanted her to be more confident, saying, "You are a gorgeous dancer. Don't look down though, I love watching you dance." Len added, "You really did please me, this was good, well done." Mel C earned 30/40.

Concluding the night were Suni Lee and Sasha Farber. The couple danced the Cha Cha Cha to "I Like It" by Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin. "Going for gold again, when you smile you shine. Imagine being a character, slinky, play the character, that is the key to the project," Bruno raved. Derek added, "It was sassy Suni out there. Well done." Suni got 28/40.

It was time to find out the results. Martin Kove & Britt Stewart and Christine Chiu & Pasha Pashkov were announced to be in the bottom two. Unfortunately, Martin and Britt were the first couple to get eliminated in the season.