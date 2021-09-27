Jennifer Lopez Caught Locking Lips With Ben Affleck During Casual Stroll in NYC

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

In addition to passionately kissing the 'Justice League' actor during their outing in the Big Apple, the 'On the Floor' songstress could be seen staring at her beau with a huge smile on her face while sharing a warm embrace.

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez apparently isn't shy to show off her love to Ben Affleck. While walking around New York City, the "On the Floor" singer was caught locking lips with her beau after rekindling their romance.

In photos obtained by Entertainment Tonight on Sunday morning, September 26, the 52-year-old singer/actress looked smitten as she shared a sweet kiss and embraced the "Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice" actor. In one shot, the reunited couple could be seen staring at each other with huge smiles on their faces.

While strolling down the street, J.Lo looked chic as she wore a green and blue full-length tartan coat over a similarly colored wrap dress. Meanwhile, Ben sported a grey wool blazer over a black polo and dark jeans.

The Sunday outing came a day after Ben publicly showed his support to J.Lo for her performance at the Global Citizen Live event in NYC. At the show, his girlfriend belted out "Cambia el Paso", "Jenny from the Block" and other hits, while welcoming Ja Rule and LL Cool J to the stage for renditions of "I'm Real" and "All I have", respectively.

"It's always such an honour to be here with so many people, so many loving people, trying to do so many amazing things together," J.Lo said. The concert marked her first performance since she and Ben confirmed their rekindled romance.

The duo reportedly got back together in May, just weeks after J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement. J.Lo and Alex were supposed to tie the knot last year but delayed their big day due to the pandemic. They briefly separated in March but got back together. However, in April, they announced that they were better off as friends. Weeks after the announcement, J.Lo was spotted with Ben.

"It is like they never broke up, but everything is way better this time," a source said about J.Lo and Ben's romance. "They are all over each other and their friends joke around about it with them."

The couple is also reportedly planning to spend the holidays together. "They plan on spending the holidays together and also taking some solo trips," the source added. "They want to be together all of the time, so their next big things are Thanksgiving and Christmas. There is a lot to coordinate, so they are figuring it out."