Kodak Black Publicly Flirts With Yung Miami
In addition to trying to shoot his shot with the City Girls member on Twitter, the 'Zeze' rhymer lets his feelings for the 'Twerk' hitmaker be known via Instagram Story.

  Sep 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Being in an exclusive relationship apparently doesn't stop Kodak Black from having special feelings for another woman. The Pompano Beach native has apparently attempted to shoot his shot with Yung Miami on social media.

On Saturday, September 25, Miami, whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee, the City Girls member was interacting with her followers on Twitter by making a series of questions which asked fans to choose between two things she mentioned. One of her questions was who fans would choose between the New Orleans Saints and the New England Patriots. "Saints or the patriots?" so she wrote.

Kodak was one of those who responded to Miami's tweet, but his comment was rather unexpected. Instead of choosing between the two teams, he replied, "Us."

Miami then posted another question which asked people to choose between football and basketball. Making an out of the box response again, the former inmate then answered her question with "You."

  See also...

Kodak didn't stop there, though. On the same night, he gave her a shoutout on his Instagram Story. In the short clip, the "Tunnel Vision" emcee was speaking to his fans about an upcoming show where he might be on the same bill as Plies and City Girls. When praising the latter, he declared that he still feels a great deal for her before making kissing sounds.

While Kodak still has some love for Miami, he is currently in a relationship with Maranda Johnson, who is pregnant with their first child together. According to TMZ, his girlfriend, who is a real estate agent, found out that she was pregnant in April, which means that their baby girl will arrive in either late 2021 or early 2022. The baby will be the second for the rapper, whose real name is Bill Kahan Kapri, but Maranda's first child.

