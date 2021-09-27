 
 

Jennifer Lopez and Coldplay Wow Fans at Global Citizen Live

YouTube/Global Citizen
The 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker and the Chris Martin-fronted band are joined by the likes of Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Shawn Mendes, and Camila Cabello.

  • Sep 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez, Coldplay, and Billie Eilish brought the highlights to the Global Citizen Live festival on Saturday (25Sep21), as the stars gathered on stages in Paris, London, Lagos, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, New York and Los Angeles.

J.Lo was a surprise addition for many of the hundreds of thousands gathered in Central Park, New York for the Live Aid-style marathon, staged to raise funds and awareness for poverty and environmental causes, while highlighting the need to aid countries still crippled by COVID.

She belted out "Cambia el Paso", "Jenny from the Block", and other hits, while welcoming Ja Rule and LL Cool J to the stage for renditions of "I'm Real" and "All I have", respectively.

"It's always such an honour to be here with so many people, so many loving people, trying to do so many amazing things together," she said.

The stars joined activists and politicians on stages stretched across six continents. The event also featured performances from Coldplay, Paul Simon, Christine & the Queens, 5 Seconds of Summer, The Lumineers, Doja Cat, Black Eyed Peas, Duran Duran, Demi Lovato, Adam Lambert, Lizzo, Elton John, BTS, and Eilish.

The 24-hour broadcast, which was streamed online, also featured activists calling on world leaders to share at least one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses with those most in need.

Stars like Priyanka Chopra, Katie Holmes, Ice-T, Maggie Q, Bridget Moynahan, and Rachel Brosnahan also joined the global event, taking to the stages to promote good deeds and charity pledges in between the performances.

Coldplay served up another highlight set in New York, inviting Eilish and her brother, Finneas, to join them onstage for "Fix You", and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello for an acoustic rendition of "Yellow".

Meanwhile, Billy Porter joined pianist Lang Lang for a tribute to all the great mega-charity events and anthems of the past - Lang Lang performed Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" as a nod to Live Aid, Whitney Houston's version of "The Greatest Love of All" to mark Nelson Mandela's 70th birthday concert, and he was joined by a youth choir for USA for Africa's "We Are the World", while Porter teamed up with the pianist on a rendition of John Lennon's "Imagine".

