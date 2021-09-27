George Clooney to Reunite With Brad Pitt in Jon Watts' New Thriller

WENN Movie

AceShowbiz - "Ocean's Eleven" co-stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt are reportedly teaming up for a new film.

The two A-listers are said to be at the heart of "one of the biggest bidding wars of the year" in Hollywood after teaming up with "Spider-Man: Homecoming" director Jon Watts for a new project.

Watts will write, direct and produce the untitled thriller, in which Brad and George will star as two "fixers" assigned to the same job. The two Oscar winners will also co-produce under their own labels.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, several big studios - including Sony, Lionsgate, Apple, Netflix, Amazon, Annapurna, Universal, MGM, and Warner Bros. - are all competing to snap up the project, which could result in a payday of more than $20 million (£15 million) for the actors.

Aside from "Ocean's Eleven", Clooney and Pitt have worked on several other films together before. The twosome starred opposite each other in 2002's "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind", 2004's "Ocean's Twelve", 2007's "Ocean's Thirteen", and 2008's "Burn After Reading".

Having been longtime friend with Pitt, Clooney opened up in late 2020 about the prank the former pulled on him when they were filming "Ocean's Twelve" in Italy. "We shot some of it in Lake Como which is my hometown," he told GQ magazine.

"Brad sent out a memo to all the people in the town - my town, I'd lived there for years - he had it posted on telephone poles and said 'The movie is coming to town and please only address George Clooney as Mr Clooney or his character name of Danny Ocean and don't look him right in the eyes,' " he went on dishing. "So the paper was like 'Il divo! George Clooney is il divo!' It was a horrible story which I later got him back for."