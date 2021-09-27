Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd Spotted Stepping Out Together for Private Dinner Amid Dating Rumors

WENN/Instagram/Joe Alvarez Celebrity

The 'Maleficent' actress and her rumored boyfriend are photographed exiting an Italian restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, in Santa Monica together after spending two and a half hours inside.

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd continued to fuel dating rumors by dining together. The "Maleficent" actress and the "I Feel It Coming" hitmaker were photographed walking out of an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica side-by-side.

On Saturday night, September 25, the 46-year-old actress and her rumored beau spent two and a half hours inside a private section of the luxurious family-run Italian restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, per Daily Mail report. Though the two made sure to arrive separately, they were spotted exiting the eatery together.

Angelina and The Weeknd were also seen hopping into the backseat of the Oscar-nominated songwriter's waiting black SUV. They then drove to his $70M Bel-Air mansion.

For the night outing, Angelina looked elegant in a black double-breasted trench coat. To complete her look, she paired her dress with an Yves Saint Laurent purse and a pair of black pumps. In the meantime, The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, matched her outfit in a black jacket, skinny jeans and boots.

This wasn't the first time the rumored Hollywood couple was seen spending time together. Back on July 1, the "Eternals" actress and the 31-year-old Canadian crooner were spotted leaving a celebrity hot spot in Santa Monica.

About the night out, a source close to the "Can't Feel My Face" hitmaker told Page Six that "they're clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date]." The insider went on to add, "He's definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he's starring in."

The Weeknd has been romantically linked to famous ladies, including model Bella Hadid, fellow singers Selena Gomez and Rosalia. On the other hand, Angelina has been married three times before, to Jonny Lee Miller in 1996, Billy Bob Thornton in 2000 and Brad Pitt from 2014 to 2019.

While she has parted ways with Brad, Angelina is still embroiled in a long custody battle with him over their children. The "Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life" actress wants sole custody, while the "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" actor is fighting for joint custody.