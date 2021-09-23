 
 

Brad Pitt Accused of Seeking 'Special Treatment' in Custody Battle With Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt Accused of Seeking 'Special Treatment' in Custody Battle With Angelina Jolie
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor is blasted by the lawyers representing his ex-wife as he and his legal team are seeking to reinstate a disqualified judge.

  Sep 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie's lawyers have accused Brad Pitt of trying to use his celebrity status to seek special treatment in the former couple's ongoing custody case.

On 23 July (21), Judge John Ouderkirk, who had ruled in favour of Pitt being granted more time with the children he shares with Jolie, was disqualified because he failed to disclose he had previously worked with Brad's legal representatives on unrelated cases.

Pitt's legal team have now launched their bid to overturn the decision to disqualify Ouderkirk, but Jolie's attorneys hit back in court papers seen by the New York Post's Page Six, in which they stated, "This sort of gamesmanship, a last-ditch effort by a celebrity litigant seeking special treatment, is not what this Court's limited review resources are for."

  See also...

"There is nothing to see or review here. There is no issue meeting this Court's rigorous standards for, or worthy of, review. There is no serious question that a privately compensated judge who, without full disclosure, has secured a favourable repeat customer relationship with one litigant's counsel must be disqualified."

But Pitt's attorney Theodore J. Boutrous Jr. argued to Page Six, "Nothing in the opposition brief calls into question the urgent need for California Supreme Court review, nor does the opposition address nor refute the important fact that the lower court's ruling is bad for children and bad for California's overburdened judicial system."

The pair's latest legal battle comes as Pitt filed papers in Luxembourg to try and stop Jolie selling her shares of Chateau Miraval - their French estate - without first giving him the option to buy her out.

