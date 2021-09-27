 
 

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Includes Green Lantern Villain With a Twist

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Includes Green Lantern Villain With a Twist
Revealing more cast members of the upcoming 'Aquaman' sequel, the new report states that 'Pose' star Indya Moore is tapped to play longtime DC character Karshon.

AceShowbiz - The cast of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is expanding with the addition of a familiar, yet surprising character. In a new casting announcement, it has been revealed that a Green Lantern villain will be part of Arthur Curry's story in the sequel with a twist.

According to The Hollywood Reporter which broke the news, "Pose" star Indya Moore has been tapped to play DC character Karshon. The character, which is originally depicted as a male in the comic books, first appeared in 1963's "Green Lantern" No. 24. He was originally a shark that, after being hit with radiation, gained intelligence and telepathic powers.

Also being added to the cast the upcoming movie are Jani Zhao and Vincent Regan. The former will portray a mystery character who is specifically created for the movie. Named Stingray, it is unknown if the role is villainous in nature.

As for Regan, he will star as Atlan, the ancient ruler of Atlantis who caused the city to sink into the sea. The character has previously appeared in the first Aquaman movie, but he was portrayed by another actor, Graham McTavish.

Also confirmed to be featured in the "Aquaman" sequel is Randall Park, who will reprise his role as Dr. Stephen Shin, a marine biologist who in the comics was obsessed with finding the location of Atlantis.

They all will be joining Jason Momoa who returns as the titular superhero, Patrick Wilson as Arthur's Atlantean half-brother Orm Marius/Ocean Master, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus.

Plot details are still kept under wraps, but Wan previously revealed that " 'Aquaman 2' is very heavily inspired by 'Planet of the Vampires'." He further shared, "You can take the boy out of horror, but you can never take the horror out of the boy."

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is slated to open in U.S. theaters on December 16, 2022.

