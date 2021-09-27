Kim Kardashian Calls Kourtney 'Bad Influence' on National Daughters Day When Detailing Past Trouble

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star also publicly apologizes to Kris Jenner after her older sister stole the momager's car when they were teenagers.

Sep 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian jokingly called out Kourtney Kardashian on National Daughters Day. When recalling their teenage years in a social media post, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum described her older sister as a "bad influence" for getting her in trouble.

On Sunday, September 26, the SKIMS founder took to Instagram to let out several angsty pictures of herself wearing baggy jeans and a white T-shirt. "I saw it was National Daughters Day so this post goes out to my mom and my daughters for when they are teenagers lol. North and Chi please be easy on me when you're the age I was in theses pics," she first wrote, referring to two of her daughters, 8-year-old North and 3-year-old Chicago

Kim went on to apologize to her momager, Kris Jenner. "And Mom- I'm sorry!" she stressed. "I remember being grounded here for Kourtney stealing your car just to drive it around the block and some how even though I didn't participate I still got in trouble!"

"So we had nothing else to do but do photo shoots in the garage. It was never me, I just listened to what my older sister said and friends," the estranged wife of Kanye West concluded. "They were such bad influences and I was perfect and for that I'm sorry!"

The post didn't go unnoticed by Kim's mother, Kris. Taking to the comment section, the 65-year-old reality star penned, "Oh the good 'ol days!!!! Thank the Lord we survived that stage!!!!!!"

Some fans, however, trolled Kim for posting photos of herself instead of honoring her daughters. One follower commented, "Only Kim Kardashian would make a National Daughter's Day post with pics of herself the day after National Daughter's Day." Another joked, "Of course this day is about you." A third quipped, "Imagine it's National Daughters Day and you post yourself and not your daughters lol."