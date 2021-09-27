 
 

Kim Kardashian Calls Kourtney 'Bad Influence' on National Daughters Day When Detailing Past Trouble

The former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star also publicly apologizes to Kris Jenner after her older sister stole the momager's car when they were teenagers.

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian jokingly called out Kourtney Kardashian on National Daughters Day. When recalling their teenage years in a social media post, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum described her older sister as a "bad influence" for getting her in trouble.

On Sunday, September 26, the SKIMS founder took to Instagram to let out several angsty pictures of herself wearing baggy jeans and a white T-shirt. "I saw it was National Daughters Day so this post goes out to my mom and my daughters for when they are teenagers lol. North and Chi please be easy on me when you're the age I was in theses pics," she first wrote, referring to two of her daughters, 8-year-old North and 3-year-old Chicago

Kim went on to apologize to her momager, Kris Jenner. "And Mom- I'm sorry!" she stressed. "I remember being grounded here for Kourtney stealing your car just to drive it around the block and some how even though I didn't participate I still got in trouble!"

  See also...

"So we had nothing else to do but do photo shoots in the garage. It was never me, I just listened to what my older sister said and friends," the estranged wife of Kanye West concluded. "They were such bad influences and I was perfect and for that I'm sorry!"

The post didn't go unnoticed by Kim's mother, Kris. Taking to the comment section, the 65-year-old reality star penned, "Oh the good 'ol days!!!! Thank the Lord we survived that stage!!!!!!"

Some fans, however, trolled Kim for posting photos of herself instead of honoring her daughters. One follower commented, "Only Kim Kardashian would make a National Daughter's Day post with pics of herself the day after National Daughter's Day." Another joked, "Of course this day is about you." A third quipped, "Imagine it's National Daughters Day and you post yourself and not your daughters lol."

Kanye West Leaves Fans Confused With Pics of Son Saint's Broken Arm

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd Spotted Stepping Out Together for Private Dinner Amid Dating Rumors
Kim Kardashian Hints at Beginning of New Hulu Show Production

Kim Kardashian Leaves Former Assistant in Tears With $25K Hermes Bag as Birthday Gift

Kim Kardashian Insists Rumors of 'More Graphic and Better' Sex Tape Are Untrue

Kim Kardashian Isn't Building 'Underground Vault' Despite Neighbor's Claim in Lawsuit

'Emergency!' Actor Tim Donnelly Passes Away Following Complications From Surgery
50 Cent Mocks Michael K. Williams Again After Learning Cause of Death

TikToker Spots Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Look-Alike at Hotel in Canada

Chrissy Teigen Hits Back After Fan Says Her Cheeks Look Uneven

Janet Jackson Shows Her Ex Jermaine Dupri Some Love on His Birthday

King Von's Ex Kema Confirms Kissing Video With His Other Baby Mama Micii

Cardi B Receives Apology Note From King Yella After He Lied About Sleeping With Her

Prince Harry Spotted in NYC Bar Without Meghan Markle

Model Reflects on Near-Death Leopard Attack: I'm Lucky to Be Alive

Kelly Price Still Missing After Revealing COVID Battle Despite Reports Claiming She's 'Found Safe'

YouTuber Omi in a Hellcat Maintains Innocence as He Faces 514 Years in Jail for Illegal TV Pirating

Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started

Rev. Jesse Jackson Credits COVID Vaccines for Saving His Life as He's Released From Rehab

