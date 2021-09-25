 
 

21 Savage Turns Himself in as He Faces Gun and Drug Charges

21 Savage Turns Himself in as He Faces Gun and Drug Charges
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Bank Account' rapper has turned himself in to authorities as he is facing charges linked to a 2019 arrest in Atlanta, Georgia because his visa was expired.

  • Sep 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper 21 Savage is facing new gun and drugs charges in connection with his 2019 immigration battle.

The "Bank Account" hitmaker was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Atlanta, Georgia two years ago after the authorities discovered his visa had expired and he was in America illegally.

The ICE officials are still trying to deport the star, real name Sheyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, back to Britain, but in the meantime, he has been hit with a new drama linked to his arrest.

According to TMZ sources at the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Savage is facing possession of a schedule II controlled substance and a gun.

  See also...

He turned himself in to authorities on Thursday (23Sep21).

His lawyer, Charles Kuck, tells the outlet, "Last night's manufactured charges are yet another example of how our justice system, from ICE down to the local level, unjustly targets young black men who seek to exercise their rights. There is no legitimate basis for these charges nor for ICE's continued antics, and we will fight until Mr. Joseph is justly vindicated."

However, according to the officials, Savage allegedly threw a bottle of liquid filled with codeine in it out of his car before his arrest, and a handgun was found inside the vehicle.

Meanwhile, a hearing on his immigration status has been set for November (21).

You can share this post!

Grimes and Elon Musk Are 'Semi-Separated'
Related Posts
21 Savage and Mulatto Spark Dating Rumors With Vacation Photos

21 Savage and Mulatto Spark Dating Rumors With Vacation Photos

Suspect in Murder of 21 Savage's Brother Arrested

Suspect in Murder of 21 Savage's Brother Arrested

21 Savage Shares His Regret After Brother's Death in Alleged Stabbing

21 Savage Shares His Regret After Brother's Death in Alleged Stabbing

21 Savage and Metro Boomin Land Second No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 With 'Savage Mode II'

21 Savage and Metro Boomin Land Second No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 With 'Savage Mode II'

Most Read
Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'
Celebrity

Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Jets Off With Alleged Mistress Amid Her Hospitalization

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Jets Off With Alleged Mistress Amid Her Hospitalization

King Von's Baby Mamas Caught Making Out

King Von's Baby Mamas Caught Making Out

Fully Vaccinated Tarek El Moussa Tests Positive for COVID-19

Fully Vaccinated Tarek El Moussa Tests Positive for COVID-19

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Listen to Baby's Heartbeat in Sweet Video After Announcing Pregnancy

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Listen to Baby's Heartbeat in Sweet Video After Announcing Pregnancy

Marc Anthony Confirms New Romance by Kissing His GF on 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards Red Carpet

Marc Anthony Confirms New Romance by Kissing His GF on 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards Red Carpet

Wilt Chamberlain Accused of Sexual Assault by 'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson

Wilt Chamberlain Accused of Sexual Assault by 'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson

Sukihana 'Walks Away' From Her Engagement to Kill Bill After Having Heated Argument

Sukihana 'Walks Away' From Her Engagement to Kill Bill After Having Heated Argument

Adele Is in 'Serious' Relationship With Rich Paul as She Takes Him to Meet Her Son

Adele Is in 'Serious' Relationship With Rich Paul as She Takes Him to Meet Her Son

Ex-MLB Star Darryl Strawberry's Granddaughter Found Safe After Reportedly Missing in Nevada

Ex-MLB Star Darryl Strawberry's Granddaughter Found Safe After Reportedly Missing in Nevada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make First Joint Public Outing in New York Since Daughter's Birth

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make First Joint Public Outing in New York Since Daughter's Birth

David Foster Calls Katharine McPhee 'Hot Mom' After She Shares Flirty Lingerie Video

David Foster Calls Katharine McPhee 'Hot Mom' After She Shares Flirty Lingerie Video