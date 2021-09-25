21 Savage Turns Himself in as He Faces Gun and Drug Charges

WENN Celebrity

The 'Bank Account' rapper has turned himself in to authorities as he is facing charges linked to a 2019 arrest in Atlanta, Georgia because his visa was expired.

AceShowbiz - Rapper 21 Savage is facing new gun and drugs charges in connection with his 2019 immigration battle.

The "Bank Account" hitmaker was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Atlanta, Georgia two years ago after the authorities discovered his visa had expired and he was in America illegally.

The ICE officials are still trying to deport the star, real name Sheyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, back to Britain, but in the meantime, he has been hit with a new drama linked to his arrest.

According to TMZ sources at the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Savage is facing possession of a schedule II controlled substance and a gun.

He turned himself in to authorities on Thursday (23Sep21).

His lawyer, Charles Kuck, tells the outlet, "Last night's manufactured charges are yet another example of how our justice system, from ICE down to the local level, unjustly targets young black men who seek to exercise their rights. There is no legitimate basis for these charges nor for ICE's continued antics, and we will fight until Mr. Joseph is justly vindicated."

However, according to the officials, Savage allegedly threw a bottle of liquid filled with codeine in it out of his car before his arrest, and a handgun was found inside the vehicle.

Meanwhile, a hearing on his immigration status has been set for November (21).