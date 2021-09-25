'Emergency!' Actor Tim Donnelly Passes Away Following Complications From Surgery

Twitter Celebrity

The actor, best known for his portrayal as firefighter Chet Kelly on the classic TV show, has died at the age of 77 following complications after undergoing a surgery.

AceShowbiz - "Emergency!" actor Tim Donnelly has died aged 77 following "complications from surgery."

The screen star, best known for playing firefighter Chet Kelly on the TV show from 1972 to 1977, passed away at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, his brother, director Dennis Donnelly, told The Hollywood Reporter.

The Los Angeles County Fire Museum then shared a tribute to the actor in a post on their official Facebook page.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our friend, Tim Donnelly, this weekend. To all the Emergency! fans, we want you to know that he was very excited about coming to the Museum in January for the 50th Anniversary," the post read. "Many of the Museum Board Members have great memories of Tim from our time on Project 51 and personal contact. To his daughter, grandchildren, and siblings, we offer our sincerest condolences."

Donnelly's other roles saw him stars in TV shows including "The Virginian", "Hawaii Five-0", "Project U.F.O.", "Dragnet 1967", and "Adam-12", and films such as "The Toolbox Murders", "The Clonus Horror", and "The Secret of Santa Vittoria".

He's survived by daughter Ashley, sister Kathleen, brother Dennis and two grandsons.

Former "Emergency!" co-star Randolph Mantooth regretted not checking up on Tim Donnelly more.

"I deeply regret not staying closer to Tim Donnelly, after the show ended, as I did Kevin Tighe. Tim was always in my thoughts, though. After seven years of friendly banter with 'Chet' I will miss him dearly," he lamented. "Tim always had a twinkle of mischief in his eye and would always be so amused when his good-natured pranks were successful. I once told him he was the most lovable pain in the ass I knew. He would laugh heartily and announce, 'You ain't seen nothing yet!' Every time I think of Tim, I smile. I'll miss you buddy. RIP."