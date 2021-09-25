 
 

'Emergency!' Actor Tim Donnelly Passes Away Following Complications From Surgery

'Emergency!' Actor Tim Donnelly Passes Away Following Complications From Surgery
Twitter
Celebrity

The actor, best known for his portrayal as firefighter Chet Kelly on the classic TV show, has died at the age of 77 following complications after undergoing a surgery.

  • Sep 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Emergency!" actor Tim Donnelly has died aged 77 following "complications from surgery."

The screen star, best known for playing firefighter Chet Kelly on the TV show from 1972 to 1977, passed away at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, his brother, director Dennis Donnelly, told The Hollywood Reporter.

The Los Angeles County Fire Museum then shared a tribute to the actor in a post on their official Facebook page.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our friend, Tim Donnelly, this weekend. To all the Emergency! fans, we want you to know that he was very excited about coming to the Museum in January for the 50th Anniversary," the post read. "Many of the Museum Board Members have great memories of Tim from our time on Project 51 and personal contact. To his daughter, grandchildren, and siblings, we offer our sincerest condolences."

  See also...

Donnelly's other roles saw him stars in TV shows including "The Virginian", "Hawaii Five-0", "Project U.F.O.", "Dragnet 1967", and "Adam-12", and films such as "The Toolbox Murders", "The Clonus Horror", and "The Secret of Santa Vittoria".

He's survived by daughter Ashley, sister Kathleen, brother Dennis and two grandsons.

Former "Emergency!" co-star Randolph Mantooth regretted not checking up on Tim Donnelly more.

"I deeply regret not staying closer to Tim Donnelly, after the show ended, as I did Kevin Tighe. Tim was always in my thoughts, though. After seven years of friendly banter with 'Chet' I will miss him dearly," he lamented. "Tim always had a twinkle of mischief in his eye and would always be so amused when his good-natured pranks were successful. I once told him he was the most lovable pain in the ass I knew. He would laugh heartily and announce, 'You ain't seen nothing yet!' Every time I think of Tim, I smile. I'll miss you buddy. RIP."

You can share this post!

James Arthur and The Script Reach Settlement Over Copyright Feud

Grimes and Elon Musk Are 'Semi-Separated'
Most Read
Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'
Celebrity

Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Jets Off With Alleged Mistress Amid Her Hospitalization

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Jets Off With Alleged Mistress Amid Her Hospitalization

King Von's Baby Mamas Caught Making Out

King Von's Baby Mamas Caught Making Out

Fully Vaccinated Tarek El Moussa Tests Positive for COVID-19

Fully Vaccinated Tarek El Moussa Tests Positive for COVID-19

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Listen to Baby's Heartbeat in Sweet Video After Announcing Pregnancy

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Listen to Baby's Heartbeat in Sweet Video After Announcing Pregnancy

Marc Anthony Confirms New Romance by Kissing His GF on 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards Red Carpet

Marc Anthony Confirms New Romance by Kissing His GF on 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards Red Carpet

Wilt Chamberlain Accused of Sexual Assault by 'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson

Wilt Chamberlain Accused of Sexual Assault by 'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson

Prince Harry Spotted in NYC Bar Without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry Spotted in NYC Bar Without Meghan Markle

Sukihana 'Walks Away' From Her Engagement to Kill Bill After Having Heated Argument

Sukihana 'Walks Away' From Her Engagement to Kill Bill After Having Heated Argument

Adele Is in 'Serious' Relationship With Rich Paul as She Takes Him to Meet Her Son

Adele Is in 'Serious' Relationship With Rich Paul as She Takes Him to Meet Her Son

Ex-MLB Star Darryl Strawberry's Granddaughter Found Safe After Reportedly Missing in Nevada

Ex-MLB Star Darryl Strawberry's Granddaughter Found Safe After Reportedly Missing in Nevada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make First Joint Public Outing in New York Since Daughter's Birth

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make First Joint Public Outing in New York Since Daughter's Birth

Janet Jackson Shows Her Ex Jermaine Dupri Some Love on His Birthday

Janet Jackson Shows Her Ex Jermaine Dupri Some Love on His Birthday