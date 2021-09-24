 
 

Justin Bieber Learns to Say No and Set Boundaries to Protect His Mental Health

The 'Yummy' hitmaker is grateful for being able to set his boundaries to maintain his mental health as he discusses life lessons as a public figure loved by millions.

  Sep 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber has learned to "reassess his boundaries" to protect his own his mental health.

The 27-year-old star has admitted he's figuring out how to "say no" to things as he reflected on the challenges of life on the road.

In a video shared by Entertainment Tonight as Bieber teams up with Audacy for the I'm Listening initiative, he said, "Touring can definitely be gruelling. And I think the same way I was able to kind of set boundaries for this project and be able to prioritise time with my wife and time that I'm not working and be off the grid."

"I think as long as I do that throughout this tour. It's always kind of like, 'You live and you learn,' and you just learn how to say no. There was this quote the other day that I heard, it was like, 'Don't be resentful about something you say yes to, just do it and then when you're done, reassess your boundaries and don't do it again,' so I kind of am trying to live by that."

His comments come as the "Hold On" hitmaker teams up with Audacy for their new campaign, which includes a live broadcast bringing together artists, athletes, medical specialists and others with intimate conversations about mental health.

Justin will be part of a star-studded line up including the likes of Shakira, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Machine Gun Kelly, Darius Rucker, Nelly, Glennon Doyle, Lil Nas X, Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello and Bleachers star Jack Antonoff.

Organisers for the event - which will be live streamed on Thursday (23Sep21) and hosted by Carson Daly and Dr. Alfiee M. Breland-Noble - has also encouraged fans to call in and take part.

Dave Richards - Senior Vice President of Programming at Audacy - commented, "We recognise we are trusted companions and loyal friends to our listeners - we know the power of talk can save lives."

"Our 'I'm Listening' platform meets people where they are and provides a safe space for them to talk about mental health."

