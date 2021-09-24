 
 

Wilt Chamberlain Accused of Sexual Assault by 'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson

Wilt Chamberlain Accused of Sexual Assault by 'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson
The late Los Angeles Lakers player has been hit with sexual assault allegation by the 'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' actress in her newly-released tell-all book.

AceShowbiz - Actress Cassandra Peterson has accused basketball great Wilt Chamberlain of sexual assault in her new memoir.

The TV favourite, who is best known as horror icon Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, claims the late NBA legend forced her to perform oral sex on him.

In her new book, "Yours Cruelly, Elvira: Memoirs of the Mistress of the Dark", Peterson writes, "When a 7-foot-1, 300-pound man has his hand wrapped around your neck, there's really not a lot you can do."

She also scoffs at Chamberlain's boast he had sex with 20,000 women in his lifetime, stating, "I had to wonder how many of those women actually consented to having sex with him."

In the book, Peterson also comes clean about her sexuality, revealing she has been involved in a relationship with a woman for the past 19 years.

"I'd never been interested in women as anything other than friends. I felt so confused. This just wasn't me!" the actress opened up. "I was stunned that I'd been friends with her for so many years and never noticed our chemistry. I soon discovered that we connected sexually in a way I'd never experienced."

She explained why it took her a long time to come clean about her sexuality.

"Would my fans hate me for not being what they expected me to be?" she wrote. "I'm very aware that there will be some who will be disappointed and maybe even angry, but I have to live with myself, and at this point in my life, I've got to be truthful about who I am... For the first time in my life, I'm with someone who makes me feel safe, blessed, and truly loved."

