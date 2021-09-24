Daddy Yankee Calls New Artists Who Are Complaining 'Crybabies' and 'Losers'

AceShowbiz - Daddy Yankee has no time for "crybabies" starting out in the music industry.
The "Despacito" star sat down in Miami on Wednesday (22Sep21) for "The Superstar Q+A with Daddy Yankee Presented by Samsung Galaxy", and was asked by Billboard VP/Latin Music Lead Leila Cobo what advice he has for any rising artists in the business.
"You want my political answer or my real one?" he began. "I don't speak a lot because they tell me, 'you can't speak like that,' but sometimes I want to."
"The artists that are starting up and are being crybabies, I can't talk to them. A new artist that is complaining, I leave. With all of the platforms now - we started with none of this - you starting now and you're complaining? You're a loser. You have so many things to connect to your public. You have to work."
Elsewhere in the Q&A, Yankee spoke about the huge success of "Despacito", which saw him team up with Luis Fonsi and Con Calma - a collaboration with Canadian reggae singer Snow.
"We gotta work with new and established talent," he explained. "That's the goal: Just work with talented people. It's not just recording with hot artists - which is nice and good - but do things that are unpredictable. Two of the biggest hits of my career were with people that were underestimated. This is what happens when you underestimate a talent: You give them power."