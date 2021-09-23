Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Not Following Each Other on Instagram After Rekindling Romance

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

Despite not keeping up with each other on social media, the reunited couple went Instagram official after celebrating the 'On the Floor' songstress' 52nd birthday with romantic getaway in St. Tropez.

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seemingly don't need to keep up with each other on social media. Recently, it's discovered that the smitten pair are not following each other on Instagram despite going public with their rekindled relationship in July.

Currently, the "Hustlers" actress follows over 1,000 accounts but somehow managed to keep Ben off her follow list. In the meantime, the "Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice" actor follows 94 accounts.

J.Lo made her relationship with Ben Instagram official while celebrating her 52nd birthday on July 24. At the time, the "On the Floor" singer posted a photo that featured the pair locking lips at a yacht as they celebrated the special day in St. Tropez. In the caption accompanying the pic, she simply wrote, "5 2...what it do..."

Showing that his love is going stronger each day, Ben praised his multi-talented girlfriend while speaking to AdWeek in an article published on Sunday, September 19. "I am in awe of what Jennifer's effect on the world is," the 49-year-old actor gushed over "The Boy Next Door" actress.

"At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people. Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country," Ben continued raving over J.Lo. "That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect."

Referring to J.Lo's Puerto Rican heritage, Ben continued, "All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes." The "Gone Girl" star further elaborated, "Because I have seen, over and over and over and over, women of color approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them."

J.Lo clearly isn't shy about taking credit for her own hard work. The "Let's Get Loud" singer told the magazine, "I am the scarce asset - somebody who is a proven creator, artist and entrepreneur who has an ability to really connect with people," before noting, "That is my blessing, and what I feel is an incredible, incredible gift that I've been given from God. And I don't take it for granted."