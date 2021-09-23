 
 

Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'

Admitting that he's now at a point where he stops caring about COVID-19 deniers, the 'F Is for Family' star also slams those who take controversial drugs to cure the disease.

AceShowbiz - Bill Burr didn't mince his words when talking about COVID-19 deniers. Ahead of the release of his new comedy album "Bill Burr Live From Madison Square Garden", the comedian stopped by "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on Tuesday, September 21 where he slammed anti-maskers.

As part of promotional event for the album release, Bill is set to appear at Amoeba Music in Hollywood on September 23 to sign physical copies of the album where attendees are required to wear masks. Asked by host Seth Meyers if he will turn away unmasked fans, the podcaster replied, "I will be definitely be wearing a mask, but I'm at the point now, I don't care anymore."

Stressing that he is over trying to control other people, the star and creator of Netflix's animated sitcom "F Is for Family" added, "I don't care. I don't care if you think the world's flat. I don't care what you think. Just do whatever the hell you're going to do."

Bill went on joking that he hopes "the virus gets deadlier and I want it to just wipe out way more people. That's what I'm going for." Expressing his skepticism that everyone will come to common sense, he said, "I think we all tried to pull in the same direction. It's not going to happen."

"And we're all sort of broken up into these pods on the internet where people just want to hear what they want to hear," he continued, before sharing his take on those who take controversial drugs to cure COVID. "If you want to go ahead and drink 'alligator plaque medicine' to cure COVID, sure, why not."

During the interview, the 53-year-old also blamed "God and modern medicine" for how the pandemic has been going on so far. "People are blaming red ties and blue ties for this whole thing. You should blame God and modern medicine, because God made people flawed and modern medicine kept them all alive. Defeated Mother Nature," he argued.

The funnyman further explained, "That's why there's eight billion mouth-breathing morons on the planet, myself included… There's a plague of people like me. So, I think it's great that people are going to go old school and not listen to doctors and, you know, go back to doing dances or whatever the hell they're going to do."

Upon hearing Bill's remark that he hopes "the virus gets deadlier," many were left in shock. "This did cross my mind but it's not right. Many immune compromised ppl would die," one disagreed Twitter user reacted.

Some others were harsher with their comments, with one slamming the comedian, "What a f**king c**k sucking #Libtard!" Another added, "My God, isn't he the ultimate moron."

