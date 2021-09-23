Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis to Host 'Saturday Night Live' Season 47

WENN/Michael Boardman TV

In the meantime, musicians like Kacey Musgraves, Halsey, Young Thug as well as Brandi Carlile are set to appear as musical guests on the long-running sketch comedy show.

AceShowbiz - "Saturday Night Live" has finally revealed its first four hosts for season 47. Among the stars that are tapped as host of the long-running comedy sketch show are Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis.

"SNL" broke the news via Instagram on Wednesday, September 22. According to the announcement, the first to open the season is Owen on October 2 with Kacey Musgraves joining him as musical guest.

Kim, meanwhile, will host the October 9 episode. The "Keeping up with the Kardashians" alum will be joined by musical guest Halsey. As for Rami Malek and rapper Young Thug, they will make their "SNL" debut on October 16.

Kim expressed her excitement by reposting a screenshot of the cast list on Twitter. "OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL," the 40-year-old SKIMS founder exclaimed. "I'm hosting SNL!!!!!!"

Jason, in the meantime, will return to "SNL" on October 23 along with Grammy nominee Brandi Carlile. Jason himself was a writer of the show back in 2003. The actor, who just won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, then became a cast member from 2005 to 2013.

"SNL" has yet to unleash names of cast members who will return for the upcoming run. However, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong and Aidy Bryant hinted at their exit in the season 46 finale in May.

When closing out the "Weekend Update" segment, the former fiance of Ariana Grande said, "I'm very grateful to be here and it's been an honor to grow up in front of you guys."

As for Kate, Kenan, Aide and Cecily, they sparked exit rumors after delivering the cold open together in that episode. Adding more fuel to the speculations, Kenan crossed his fingers when he said they'd all be back on the air for the new season.