 
 

Bella Thorne Hopes to Reunite With 'Shake It Up' Co-Stars at Her Wedding

The former Disney star is keen to reunite with her co-stars from the Mouse House show by inviting them to her upcoming nuptials with fiance Benjamin Mascolo.

  • Sep 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bella Thorne plans to invite all of the "Shake It Up" cast to her wedding.

The 23-year-old actress is engaged to Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo, and she's revealed that she wants the entire cast from the Disney Channel series - including her co-star Zendaya - to see her walk down the aisle.

Bella - who appeared on the show between 2010 and 2013 - shared, "I'll probably definitely invite all (of the cast of) Shake it Up. My teacher on Shake it Up, to our coach on Shake it Up, Tony."

"There's so many really special people that I spent so much time with for such a long period of years that were ... very impressionable years, I was with people, so I'm sure we'll have them all out. Everyone's got to come say what's up."

Bella has also starred on shows such as "Dirty Sexy Money" and "Famous in Love", and she admits her wedding could become a series of reunions with her former co-stars.

"Honestly. Yeah. Shake it Up, I've also done so many shows too, that it's going to be a lot of reunions," she laughed to Entertainment Tonight.

Bella and Benjamin announced their engagement in March (21).

And the couple - who started dating in April 2019 - are actually planning to have two weddings - one each on either side of the Atlantic Ocean.

Speaking about their plans, Benjamin explained, "We're already working on it, because big weddings take a lot of time to organise. What we can say, is that we want to do two. We want to do one in the U.S., in Los Angeles, and one in Italy. And it's most probably going to be Lake Como because we love Lake Como."

However, Benjamin insisted they're not in a rush to tie the knot.

"It's going to be ... we think that'd be next year, next summer," he said. "We hope between June, July, August. The truth is, we have so much work, we want to find the time to enjoy the wedding. We don't want to rush it."

