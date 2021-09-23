Liam Payne Has Talked to Louis Tomlinson About One Direction Reunion

WENN Music

Two members of the One Direction have apparently reconnected and discussed a possible reunion, five years after they went on hiatus to pursue solo careers.

Sep 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson want to reunite One Direction "sooner rather than later."

The "Best Song Ever" hitmakers - which also included Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and previously Zayn Malik - have been on hiatus since 2016 but the "Strip That Down" singer revealed he's recently spoken to his pal about the possibility of them getting back on stage together.

Liam admitted the idea was on his mind at Tom Parker's "In My Head charity" concert at London's Royal Albert Hall on Monday (20Sep21) because he was performing solo, whereas The Wanted were back together for the gig. McFly also performed, though frontman Tom Fletcher pulled out due to illness.

Asked about following The Wanted and reforming, Liam told BANG Showbiz, "I spoke to Louis about it the other day and we were saying it has to be sooner rather than later. They've all got their bandmates here and I'm here on my own!"

Meanwhile, Liam has recorded the track "Sunshine" for upcoming animated movie "Ron's Gone Wrong" and he's also voiced some parts in the project so he is looking forward to his four-year-old son Bear - who he has with former partner Cheryl - seeing the film.

"I'm gonna have a little private screening with Bear but I don't know how good the attention span is of a four year old!" he laughed.

The 28-year-old star admitted working on the movie was a "dream" for him and he got a better idea of just how movies are made.

"Definitely a dream for me," he gushed. "It was super, super cool to be let behind a veil to see how all your favourite films are made."

"My journey with it was quite strange because the movie had finished by the time I did my character so I was seeing snippets of the film and having to overlay snippets on top of it. But it was a fun process. I liked it."